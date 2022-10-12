It wasn’t the primetime game anyone wanted and it wasn’t the one we deserved, either. The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders met up at a windy and blustery Soldier Field on Thursday night, their first matchup in The Windy City since 2016. It was the battle between one team trying to desperately capture lightning in a bottle with a has-been quarterback amidst growing pressure against their ownership. The other is a team who embodies squads from yesteryear, showcasing a putrid offense with a defense that can make the stops when necessary.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO