ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Arizona State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, more

PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Garner
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 takeaways from the Bears' pitiful loss to the Commanders

It wasn’t the primetime game anyone wanted and it wasn’t the one we deserved, either. The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders met up at a windy and blustery Soldier Field on Thursday night, their first matchup in The Windy City since 2016. It was the battle between one team trying to desperately capture lightning in a bottle with a has-been quarterback amidst growing pressure against their ownership. The other is a team who embodies squads from yesteryear, showcasing a putrid offense with a defense that can make the stops when necessary.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Bills#American Football#Dicker The Kicker#Cardinals#Nfc Defensive Player Of
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (hip) questionable for Week 6

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Lamb was a surprise addition to the injury report after not practicing on Friday due to a hip injury. Cowboys' Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said he expects Lamb to play, stating I just think he's working through a couple of things there ...but feel like he'll get all that sorted out for the game." Jones' words are reassuring, but a late-week downgrade is still not a great sign. Stay tuned.
NFL
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Google
Yardbarker

Watch: SN7 Picks: Who wins between Cowboys Eagles?

Will the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, or will the Dallas Cowboys solidify their status as NFC contenders? The Bet The Edge crew reveals their picks for Sunday Night Football. Think you can out-pick the experts? Download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play SN7 for a shot at $100K. #fantasyfootball #shorts »
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta:" Phillies fans get ready for Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Knicks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Shakespeare wrote that the world was a stage. If that’s true, we all have a role in it. We can’t all have a featured role. Rock stars, actors, and athletes occupy those. The best you can do is star in your own role. Sing in the shower, and be the rock star of your own home. Even athletes have different roles. In the NBA, there are star players and role players.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy