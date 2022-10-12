Read full article on original website
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star, NBA champion has died
Former Philadelphia 76ers standout Lucious Jackson has died. The former All-Star and NBA champion was 80. Jackson reportedly passed away on Wednesday in Houston due to heart issues. The 6-foot-9, 240 pounder was a native of San Marcos, Texas and he played his college hoops at Texas Southern and Texas-Rio...
Cowboys OT, Eagles ex Jason Peters Calls Philly Fans WHAT?!?
Current Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters spend 11 highly-successful seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2020.
Cowboys Micah Parsons: 'No Question,' 'No Beef' with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice
Ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, should Micah Parsons - arguably the Dallas Cowboys' best player - have "beef" with the franchise's biggest rival?
Eagles fans have given Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy the ‘No. 1′ salute: Why they could be a factor Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy visited Philadelphia several times, both at the old Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs when he was starting out as an assistant coach, all the way through last season as the leader of the Cowboys.
Jason Peters sounds off on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, competing fan bases: 'Philly fans are the wildest fans out there'
Sunday night's clash between the Cowboys and Eagles represents more than just a battle for NFC East supremacy to Jason Peters. The 40-year old returns to his old stomping grounds, Lincoln Financial Field, this time playing for Dallas. Peters, who spent 11 years in seafoam green, is well-versed in the...
Eagles-Cowboys injury report: Philadelphia has 8 players listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their first injury report of the week, and nine players were listed with some sort of designation. The team held a walkthrough on Wednesday as the players returned to practice at the NovaCare Complex to prepare for Sunday night’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Landon Dickerson...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce has noteworthy description of Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for his description of the Philadelphia Eagles’ fanbase, and fellow veteran Jason Kelce has returned fire — sort of. Peters, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, will return to Philadelphia on Sunday as a member of...
Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, more
PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
CeeDee Lamb OUT of Practice, 'Questionable' for Cowboys at Darius Slay's Eagles
CeeDee Lamb isn't worried when or if Darius Slay follows him on Sunday night.
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
8 takeaways from the Bears' pitiful loss to the Commanders
It wasn’t the primetime game anyone wanted and it wasn’t the one we deserved, either. The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders met up at a windy and blustery Soldier Field on Thursday night, their first matchup in The Windy City since 2016. It was the battle between one team trying to desperately capture lightning in a bottle with a has-been quarterback amidst growing pressure against their ownership. The other is a team who embodies squads from yesteryear, showcasing a putrid offense with a defense that can make the stops when necessary.
NFC East Notebook: Week 6 Eagles-Cowboys Showdown on Tap
Let's run down the plans for the four NFC East Teams in Week 6.
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 in week 5
The Chicago Bears fell to 2-3 on the season with a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 9, on the road. The Bears were down 21-3 to the Vikings at half-time but scored 19 unanswered points in the second half. Quarterback Justin Fields finished the afternoon going...
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (hip) questionable for Week 6
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Lamb was a surprise addition to the injury report after not practicing on Friday due to a hip injury. Cowboys' Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said he expects Lamb to play, stating I just think he's working through a couple of things there ...but feel like he'll get all that sorted out for the game." Jones' words are reassuring, but a late-week downgrade is still not a great sign. Stay tuned.
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL・
Watch: SN7 Picks: Who wins between Cowboys Eagles?
Will the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, or will the Dallas Cowboys solidify their status as NFC contenders? The Bet The Edge crew reveals their picks for Sunday Night Football. Think you can out-pick the experts? Download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play SN7 for a shot at $100K. #fantasyfootball #shorts »
"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta:" Phillies fans get ready for Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good...
This 76ers-Knicks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Shakespeare wrote that the world was a stage. If that’s true, we all have a role in it. We can’t all have a featured role. Rock stars, actors, and athletes occupy those. The best you can do is star in your own role. Sing in the shower, and be the rock star of your own home. Even athletes have different roles. In the NBA, there are star players and role players.
