Cullowhee, NC

Sylva Herald

Looking Back: This week in local history

• E.L. McKee, a business juggernaut associated with High Hampton, Sylva Supply and Mead and Armour, and husband of N.C. State Sen. Gertrude Dills McKee, died. • Ed Sutton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Sylva’s Golden Hurricanes downed Clyde 26-6. • Bower’s offered No. 2...
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Sutton is honored for her CTE work

Cathy Sutton of Sylva was one of 24 North Carolina teachers selected as a finalist for the first N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching 2022 Career Technical Education Teacher of the Year Award, presented Oct. 6 at the Bardo Center on the Western Carolina University campus.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

October Mustangs of the Month

Smoky Mountain High School students, clockwise from top left, James Blakely (sophomore), Dani Allen (junior), Anna Buenting (freshman), and Antonio Lorenzo (senior) were selected as Mustangs of the Month for October.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Pearl Crocker

Pearl Trautman Harris Crocker, age 95, of Sylva, N.C., went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Waynesville, N.C.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Life was hard and cheap for those facing ‘road sentences’

We’re a couple of months away from the 140th anniversary of the deaths of 19 convict laborers who drowned crossing the Tuckaseigee River to work on the Cowee Tunnel project for the Western North Carolina Railroad. And we’re 55 years from the release of “Cool Hand Luke,” the tale...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Rotary Student of the Month

Smoky Mountain High School senior Mabry Bumgarner was named the Sylva Rotary Club Student of the Month.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Dora Reynolds

Dora Reynolds, at 91 years of age, most recently of Sylva, N.C., left Earth on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, to dance with her beloved husband, Richard, once again.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Anne Dixon

Anne Sutcliffe Hummel Dixon, 98, passed away on Oct 6, 2022 in Sylva.
SYLVA, NC
#Western Carolina#Volleyball#Southern Conference
Sylva Herald

Walk for Hope ‘best yet’

Sylva welcomed a sea of pink on Sunday for the sixth annual Walk for Hope, a local event to remember and support victims of breast cancer organized by the Sylva Police Department.
SYLVA, NC
Sylva Herald

Tommye Saunooke

Virginia Lee “Tommye” Bradley Saunooke, age 82, of Cherokee passed away peacefully surrounded by family and dearest friends on the full Hunter’s Moon of October 9, 2022, in the Cherokee Indian Hospital.
CHEROKEE, NC

