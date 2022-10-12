Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Former Washington Post Journalist Who Famously Moved To Minnesota County After Insulting It Learns He Has Cancer After His Eyes Turned Yellow
Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter, announced he’s been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and is getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Ingraham is best known for insulting Red Lake County in Minnesota and then, after an apology visit there went very well, relocating to the county with his family.
mprnews.org
In feisty debate, Craig and Kistner display deep policy divide
Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
Minnesota Parent Union director confronts school board on proficiency: 'The Titanic has sunk'
Minnesota Parent Union president Rashad Turner talks about his new proposal for schools to post proficiency rates online in the wake of a poor state report card.
bulletin-news.com
School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not
If Minnesota students are attending substandard, racially divided schools, can the state declare “Oops, that was an accident” and overlook the issue? This legal challenge shouldn’t require legal assistance. That might not make sense. But that’s precisely how it functions, according to a recent court ruling.
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
boreal.org
Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species
A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
kvrr.com
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
Jackson County Pilot
Editorial: Where would we be without manufacturing?
Think manufacturing isn’t that big of a deal in terms of Minnesota’s economy?. • Manufacturing boats more than 310,000 jobs statewide, accounting for one in nine jobs in Minnesota. • Manufacturing is the second largest private-sector contributor to Minnesota’s Gross Domestic Product, contributing more than $56 billion to...
Here Are The Most Equitable School Districts In Minnesota
School has been in full swing and one report has the most equitable school districts throughout Minnesota. Last year both Minnesota and Wisconsin ranked pretty well for states with the best teachers. Wisconsin came in at number 18, while Minnesota was named the 13th-best state for teachers. The finance website,...
Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Thriving or Failing Economically?
Almost everywhere you look in the United States these days there's a reminder of the economic fallout from COVID-19. In the last two years, we've seen businesses close or scale back operations on a massive scale, price increases on almost everything, and supply chain challenges that have impacted all sectors of manufacturing.
Are You One of the Minnesotans Who’ll Get An Extra $150 a Month?
Over a million of our fellow Minnesotans will soon be getting an extra nearly $150 a month-- are you one of them? Here's how to find out. It hasn't happened in over 40 years, but it was just announced earlier this week (Oct 13, 2022) that an extra payment of at least $140 a month (and likely more) will be showing up in bank accounts of over one million Minnesotans starting in January.
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
violetskyadventures.com
Not So Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Historic Rowhouse
Famed author of The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald called this humble rowhouse in St. Paul home. It was in this home that Fitzgerald authored his first commercially successful novel, This Side of Paradise. About. For nearly two years, F. Scott Fitzgerald lived in this quaint rowhouse after attending Princeton...
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week; here's where she'll be
The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week. Queen Sonja is planning a few stops around the state starting Thursday, with her visit intended to highlight the strong ties between Norway and Minnesota's Norwegian-American community. The queen will be in Minnesota for four days, leaving on Sunday, according to...
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
