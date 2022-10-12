ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

survivornet.com

Former Washington Post Journalist Who Famously Moved To Minnesota County After Insulting It Learns He Has Cancer After His Eyes Turned Yellow

Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter, announced he’s been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and is getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Ingraham is best known for insulting Red Lake County in Minnesota and then, after an apology visit there went very well, relocating to the county with his family.
mprnews.org

In feisty debate, Craig and Kistner display deep policy divide

Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
MinnPost

California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans

California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
Bring Me The News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
boreal.org

Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species

A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
kvrr.com

Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
Jackson County Pilot

Editorial: Where would we be without manufacturing?

Think manufacturing isn’t that big of a deal in terms of Minnesota’s economy?. • Manufacturing boats more than 310,000 jobs statewide, accounting for one in nine jobs in Minnesota. • Manufacturing is the second largest private-sector contributor to Minnesota’s Gross Domestic Product, contributing more than $56 billion to...
KFIL Radio

Are You One of the Minnesotans Who’ll Get An Extra $150 a Month?

Over a million of our fellow Minnesotans will soon be getting an extra nearly $150 a month-- are you one of them? Here's how to find out. It hasn't happened in over 40 years, but it was just announced earlier this week (Oct 13, 2022) that an extra payment of at least $140 a month (and likely more) will be showing up in bank accounts of over one million Minnesotans starting in January.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
WJON

Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027

The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
violetskyadventures.com

Not So Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Historic Rowhouse

Famed author of The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald called this humble rowhouse in St. Paul home. It was in this home that Fitzgerald authored his first commercially successful novel, This Side of Paradise. About. For nearly two years, F. Scott Fitzgerald lived in this quaint rowhouse after attending Princeton...
FUN 104

Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?

Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
