8-Player, Class A, 1A, and 2A Playoff Pairings
(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round playoff football matchup on Saturday morning. The postseason will get started Friday, October 21st.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: #1 Mountain Crest vs #9 Logan in 4A girls soccer playoffs
The Mountain Crest vs Logan broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from “Hurricane” John Newbold and John Russell. To watch other High School games that have aired this season, click here.
WUSA
Game of the Week: Lake Braddock High School vs Robinson High School
BURKE, Va. — Lake Braddock High School renewed its rivalry with Robinson High School this Friday night. These two schools sit less than four miles from one another, and the rivalry runs deep. Lake Braddock entered the matchup at 6-0 on the season, with Robinson riding just one loss...
Minnesota’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best setters
Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Minnesota high school volleyball. This list will cover the state’s premiere setters. There are hundreds of standout volleyball players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. ...
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 8
By Kevin White | Photo by Matthew Putney 1. West Des Moines Dowling (7-1) beat No. 14 West Des Moines Valley 35-3 Penn State commit Jaxon Smolik was 11 for 14 for 177 yards and two TDs in the first half, as Dowling rolled up 304 total yards before the break and led 28-3. 2. Ankeny ...
Alex Adams, Noah Holub help Valley Catholic end losing streak at 19 games
Valley Catholic 48, Corbett 14The Valiants ended a 19-game losing streak, posting their first victory since Oct. 25, 2019, with the win over the visiting Cardinals (0-7, 0-4 Coastal Range League). One thousand eighty-five days had elapsed since the Valiants’ most recent win, a 32-29 victory over ...
