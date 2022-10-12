Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
These Colleges Promise No Student Debt: ‘Loans Are Not Part of the Deal'
To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
NBC San Diego
These Are the 10 Best Colleges in the U.S.—and There Isn't One Public School on the List
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
Consumer Reports.org
What to Do With a 529 Plan If Your Kid Doesn't Go to College
You’ve been saving for years in a 529 plan, which lets you fund your child’s college costs tax-free. But what happens if your kid doesn’t go to college? Will you face a steep tax bill?. Not to worry. Money in a 529 account can be used tax-free...
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California
When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
401(k) Mistakes Most Boomers Are Making
Some 401(k) mistakes can be very costly to your retirement plans. Take a look at the mistakes some baby boomers are making and how to fix them.
6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score
NEW YORK — (AP) — Credit scores are complicated and because rating agencies consider many factors, the process of improving them can look different for everyone. When Willard Carpenter, 68, wanted a loan to open a new business, he realized that his credit score was not high enough to get approved. After checking his credit history, he found several issues he needed to solve.
RELATED PEOPLE
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
5 Steps To Take Right Now To Be Rich in 5 Years
You probably have heard that getting rich quick won't work in most cases unless you win the lottery or receive a large inheritance. But, if you are trying to build wealth yourself, if it sounds too...
NBC San Diego
You Have Until Next Week to Claim Your Relief Check in Some States — How to Get Your Money Before the Deadline
Time could be running out to claim your inflation relief check from the state you live in. Several states have been sending out tax refund checks in the past few months — whether that's inflation-relief legislation or as part of automatic tax surplus refunds mandated by state law. However,...
NBC San Diego
86% of Gen Z Interns Think a Recession Is Coming—and It's Changing Their Approach to Their Careers
Cassidy Case is a few months into her fall internship, but she's already planning ahead for summer. The 20-year-old is a junior at Arizona State University studying marketing and is completing her second internship with Circle K, the convenience store chain, fresh off another internship over the summer. As she interviews for summer 2023, she's clear with her intentions: She doesn't expect just a few months of typical intern work — by the time she graduates in 2024, she wants a full-time job with them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 70s and On
Once you're in your 70s and beyond, the time for saving for retirement has come and gone. At this point, you'll have to live off the resources you have, unless you intend to pick up additional work...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Big gaps as generational wealth is set to change hands, study finds
With $84 trillion in generational wealth poised to change hands primarily from the baby boomers to Gen X and millennials through 2045—and an estimated $12 trillion going to philanthropy—younger investor/philanthropists are revealing much different priorities and views on how to manage and disburse their inheritance, a study from Bank of America finds.
Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?
A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement.
Business Insider
Whenever someone wants to borrow money, I ask myself 6 questions to decide if saying yes is smart
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When friends or family members ask...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mcknightsseniorliving.com
4 generations of workers preparing for retirement amid uncertain future: report
Seventy-six percent of workers among four generations say their life priorities have changed as a result of the pandemic, and 56% cite saving for retirement as a financial priority, according to survey results released Wednesday from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with Transamerica Institute. The survey looked...
Comments / 0