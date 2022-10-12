ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

NBC San Diego

These Colleges Promise No Student Debt: ‘Loans Are Not Part of the Deal'

To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
GRINNELL, IA
Consumer Reports.org

What to Do With a 529 Plan If Your Kid Doesn't Go to College

You’ve been saving for years in a 529 plan, which lets you fund your child’s college costs tax-free. But what happens if your kid doesn’t go to college? Will you face a steep tax bill?. Not to worry. Money in a 529 account can be used tax-free...
INCOME TAX
State
Illinois State
NBC San Diego

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score

NEW YORK — (AP) — Credit scores are complicated and because rating agencies consider many factors, the process of improving them can look different for everyone. When Willard Carpenter, 68, wanted a loan to open a new business, he realized that his credit score was not high enough to get approved. After checking his credit history, he found several issues he needed to solve.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC San Diego

86% of Gen Z Interns Think a Recession Is Coming—and It's Changing Their Approach to Their Careers

Cassidy Case is a few months into her fall internship, but she's already planning ahead for summer. The 20-year-old is a junior at Arizona State University studying marketing and is completing her second internship with Circle K, the convenience store chain, fresh off another internship over the summer. As she interviews for summer 2023, she's clear with her intentions: She doesn't expect just a few months of typical intern work — by the time she graduates in 2024, she wants a full-time job with them.
ECONOMY
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Big gaps as generational wealth is set to change hands, study finds

With $84 trillion in generational wealth poised to change hands primarily from the baby boomers to Gen X and millennials through 2045—and an estimated $12 trillion going to philanthropy—younger investor/philanthropists are revealing much different priorities and views on how to manage and disburse their inheritance, a study from Bank of America finds.
ECONOMY
mcknightsseniorliving.com

4 generations of workers preparing for retirement amid uncertain future: report

Seventy-six percent of workers among four generations say their life priorities have changed as a result of the pandemic, and 56% cite saving for retirement as a financial priority, according to survey results released Wednesday from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with Transamerica Institute. The survey looked...
ECONOMY

