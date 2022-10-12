Effective: 2022-10-15 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Chariton; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ADAIR COUNTY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO