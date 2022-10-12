ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-Virginia Tech predictions: Will UM end three-game losing streak?

By Keven Lerner, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Miami (2-3) vs. Virginia Tech (2-4): Lane Stadium, Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun

Latest line : Miami is favored by 7 points .

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist: Miami 31, Virginia Tech 24

Virginia Tech has lost its previous three games by 23 points to West Virginia, 31 at North Carolina and 16 at Pitt. Even for a Hurricanes team going on the road with three straight losses, this shouldn’t be the measuring stick of where they are. Miami got some answers with how to use Tyler Van Dyke against North Carolina. It should get some more answers this game.

Adam Lichtenstein, Hurricanes Writer: Miami 28, Virginia Tech 17

Although the Hurricanes are in a three-game losing streak, there were signs of hope in their loss to North Carolina last week. The defense held a prolific UNC offense to 27 points, and the passing game clicked and racked up nearly 500 yards. The Tar Heels are much better than the 2-4 Hokies, especially on offense. Miami should snap it’s skid this weekend in Blacksburg.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor: Miami 30, Virginia Tech 20

Coming off another disappointing home loss to North Carolina, Miami will be determined to end its three-game losing streak. Virginia Tech has also dropped three straight, including last week’s 45-29 loss at Pittsburgh. The reeling Hokies were coming off of back-to-back blowout losses against North Carolina and West Virginia. Miami should have no problem shutting down Virginia Tech’s struggling offense.

