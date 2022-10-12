ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover

The bear market has created plenty of bargains, but not every stock down big should be snapped up. Wayfair's meager profits have vanished as demand cratered, and the company is now rapidly burning through cash. Oatly is facing an explosion of competition, and its vast expansion plans have been greatly...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Negative Territory

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red despite being positive for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.1%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3.35%. Conversely,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
DRINKS
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

