Monmouth-Roseville Cruises to Magic Win Number 5 in Road Victory Over Erie-Prophetstown
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans were back in action on Friday night, taking on TRAC-West division rival Erie-Prophetstown. Arguably the biggest game of the season up to this point in M-R’s season, showcased the two 4-3 teams battling for the magic number 5th win, and it would be the Titans taking it home with a commanding 28-6 win.
PCSN Football Broadcast Schedule for Oct. 14 & 15
Friday- On Sunny 97.7 WMOI, it’s the Monmouth-Roseville Titans at Erie-Prophetstown. Both teams enter the game at (4-3). The winner will lock up a postseason berth. Pregame at 6:40, with kickoff at 7:00. On AM 1330/FM 94.1 WRAM, it’s the United Red Storm hosting Rushville/Industry for a Homecoming battle...
The United Red Storm Fall to the Rushville-Industry Rockets
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Elaina Allaman. The United Red Storm faced off against the Rushville-Industry Rockets for a non-conference match on Friday night at the Home of The Red Storm. It was Homecoming night for the Red Storm. The Red Storm has had a tough season this year with their schedule has been filled with teams that have or will soon qualify for the playoffs. The Lincoln Trail Conference is always strong and will have at least five, maybe six, teams of the eight total schools, in the postseason. The Red Storm is looking to finish the season of strong with some wins to build momentum going into postseason workouts.
Monmouth-Roseville Football Trying to Secure Postseason Berth with Road Win Over Erie-Prophetstown
The Monmouth-Roseville Titan football team started the season (1-2) after back-to-back losses to Spring Valley Hall and Morrison. Since then, the Titans have scrapped their way back to (4-3) and still have a chance for a postseason berth. Counting a forfeit victory by Riverdale last week, Monmouth-Roseville has won their last two games, including an impressive 35-12 win over Orion in their last game, two weeks ago. The Titans will need a win over likewise (4-3) Erie-Prophetstown tonight or a victory over the current #3 class 3A team in the state, Princeton next week. Monmouth-Roseville head coach Jeremy Adolphson knows the significance of this one.
Mon-Rose Boys Soccer Avenges Loss to Kewanee with Double OT Regional Semi Victory
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – It was an instant classic. Playing Tuesday night in the second semifinal at the EastSide Centre in the Peoria Christian Regional, the Monmouth-Roseville Titans and Kewanee Boilermakers staged a thriller. Each team had a decided upper hand at one point, but it was the Titans who survived and advanced to meet the host school in Friday night’s championship game.
Elmer L. Hawk
Elmer L. Hawk, 93, of Roseville, IL, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 8, 1929 in Swan Creek, IL, the son of Clarence and Gertrude (Ross) Hawk. Elmer graduated from Roseville High School in 1946.
Ida A. Cauthon
Ida A. Cauthon, 84, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville, Illinois. Ida Arminda (Larkins) Cauthon was born October 29 1937 in Monmouth Illinois the first born of 5 daughters to Floyd & June (Rickles) Larkins. She married Autry Cauthon on May 8 1960 in Winterhaven, California. She is survived by her 5 children Samuel(Susan) Cauthon, Tracy(Matthew) Clevenger, Autry II( Sharon) Cauthon, Jessie( Larry JD) Wilson, Hope Cauthon(Brad Harms). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. Sisters Lillian (Garvin) Main, Frances Allen, Mary Jo (Bill) Carle. Ida was preceded in death by her husband Autry on March 22, 2013; parents; one sister Sandra White; and a great grandson.
Fire closes Monmouth College dining center for the semester
Due to smoke damage throughout Stockdale Center, the student dining at Monmouth College is expected to be closed for the rest of the semester. President Clarence Wyatt thanked students for their patience and understanding in a letter to the campus community. “Despite the disruption and inconvenience, we have much to...
J.D. Elmore
J.D. Elmore, age 88, of North Henderson, Illinois died on Wednesday, September 1, 2022 at his home with family by his side. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday. October 16, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Knoxville American Legion, Knoxville, Illinois with military rites conducted by the Knox County Honor Guard. at 2:30 PM. Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes & Crematory in Knoxville, Illinois have been entrusted with his wishes. On-line condolences and/or expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.
Have Some Fun At Farmgate Market!
Farmgate Market has your Fall family fun, including a corn maze, pumpkin patch petting zoo and more. Owner Tom Jones joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture. It’s easy to find, just south of Galva and east of Altona.
Rep. Hammond Receives “Voice of Senior Care” Hall of Fame Award
The Illinois Health Care Association (IHCA) presented Representative Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) with the “Voice of Senior Care” Hall of Fame Award at a ceremony held in conjunction with IHCA’s 72nd Annual Convention & Expo in Springfield. Rep. Hammond was honored with the first IHCA Hall of Fame Award, cementing her legacy as a transformative voice for the Long Term Care community.
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
M-R Buildings Getting a Facelift
At the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting, several projects were approved, including installation of air conditioning at the high school. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the $3 million dollar project could take two years to complete:. “Over the past few years, we have put in air conditioning and new HVAC...
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
Knox County Treasurer Race: Davis v. Windish
The NAACP of Galesburg in partnership with The Register-Mail, WGIL, the Galesburg Public Library, and several other community organizations is hosting a pair of forums that each feature candidates running for local and state offices this November. Here you can listen to the candidates for Knox County Treasurer talk about...
Navigate Modern Medicare Locally
Solvera Health in Galesburg will be hosting four upcoming informative events for seniors and supporting family members to learn about navigating the new modern Medicare, explains CEO Phil Caplis:. “It is such a difficult thing to understand, there is a lot to it and we are going to have experts...
Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward
PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
