UGA releases statement on Vince Dooley as former Georgia head coach returns home from hospital

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
The University of Georgia shared some positive news on former head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, as the school announced that Dooley had returned home from the hospital after a mild case of COVID-19.

Dooley himself shared a statement that he will be ready to go for his usual book signing session at the UGA Bookstore ahead of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” Dooley said. “But I’m ready to go Saturday with my regular book signing session at the UGA Bookstore and certainly the homecoming game.”

Dooley, 90, is Georgia’s all-time wins leader, having coached the Georgia football program from 1964 through the 1988 season. He also served as the school’s athletic director from 1979 through 2004.

Dooley was the head coach of the 1980 National Championship team, leading Georgia to 12-0 season. Reports of Dooley being hospitalized initially came out on Saturday, just before kickoff of the Georgia-Auburn game.

©2022 Cox Media Group

