BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes increasingly prevalent in US infections: CDC
(The Hill) – A new subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is becoming increasingly prevalent in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC data shows that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants each made up 5.7% of the total...
FDA warns of Adderall shortage
(The Hill) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted news of an Adderall shortage this week, warning that manufacturers will not be able to meet the U.S. market demand at the current rate of production. While several manufacturers are still producing and supplying Adderall and its generic variants,...
White House urges omicron boosters amid subvariant spread
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As we head into the colder months, when people will be gathering more often indoors, health and government officials have a message: get the latest coronavirus vaccine. Officials say less than 5% of Americans have gotten the latest coronavirus vaccine and health experts are concerned as...
ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years
(WHNT) — The average ACT score across the nation is the lowest its been in more than 30 years, according to new data released Wednesday. The national average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36 for the class of 2022, marking the first time since 1991 that the average score dropped below 20.
Recalled baby formula may be improperly sealed
(WPRI) — Abbott is voluntarily recalling several brands of ready-to-feed baby formula because some of the bottles may not have been sealed properly. The company reassured parents Friday that the recall only affects a “small percentage” of its ready-to-feed liquid formulas. The recalled formula brands include Similac,...
How to get the morning-after pill or abortion medication
(NerdWallet) – Would you be able to quickly obtain an emergency contraception pill or abortion pill if the need arose? In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade, millions of health care consumers have pivoted to this question. Much depends upon your...
