ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres coach Don Granato and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson sign extensions

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXKpj_0iVvBuRc00

The Buffalo Sabres signed head coach Don Granato and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to multi-year contract extensions on Wednesday.

While the Sabres did not divulge terms of the deal for Granato, they did announce Samuelsson’s extension as a seven-year pact worth $30 million.

Granato, 55, replaced Ralph Krueger behind the Buffalo bench on March 17, 2021. He went 9-16-3 in the final 28 games of that season before the Sabres posted a 32-39-11 record in 2021-22 to finish in fifth place in the Atlantic Division.

“We need to get stronger, and we need to focus on that and grow,” Granato said. “Winning some games last year, yeah, it’s reassuring. But it’s not what we want. Our appetite is much, much bigger than that. So, it just drives our group for more.”

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said he’s been pleased with the direction of the club under Granato’s watch.

“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” Adams said. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.

“Don’s mentality of ‘earning it’ resonates throughout the team. It is more than just a mindset. It is a driving force for our players and staff. I appreciate his thoughtfulness when it comes to developing our players and the open communication we are able to have about the team. I am happy to extend Don’s contract, keeping him in Western New York for many years to come.”

Samuelsson, 22, had 10 assists in 42 games last season.

He will play out the final season of his entry-level contract in 2022-23 before the extension kicks in.

The son of former NHLer Kjell Samuelsson has 12 assists in 54 career games since being selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight

The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres fans hopeful for start of new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The scene outside KeyBank Center on Thursday night was one that hasn’t been seen in a while, as a constant flow of optimistic fans headed in with hopes of leaving the last decade’s struggles behind. “It sucked,” Sabres fan Paul LaCapruccia said. “It's...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Ralph Krueger
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy