Sabres coach Don Granato and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson sign extensions

The Buffalo Sabres signed head coach Don Granato and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to multi-year contract extensions on Wednesday.

While the Sabres did not divulge terms of the deal for Granato, they did announce Samuelsson’s extension as a seven-year pact worth $30 million.

Granato, 55, replaced Ralph Krueger behind the Buffalo bench on March 17, 2021. He went 9-16-3 in the final 28 games of that season before the Sabres posted a 32-39-11 record in 2021-22 to finish in fifth place in the Atlantic Division.

“We need to get stronger, and we need to focus on that and grow,” Granato said. “Winning some games last year, yeah, it’s reassuring. But it’s not what we want. Our appetite is much, much bigger than that. So, it just drives our group for more.”

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said he’s been pleased with the direction of the club under Granato’s watch.

“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” Adams said. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.

“Don’s mentality of ‘earning it’ resonates throughout the team. It is more than just a mindset. It is a driving force for our players and staff. I appreciate his thoughtfulness when it comes to developing our players and the open communication we are able to have about the team. I am happy to extend Don’s contract, keeping him in Western New York for many years to come.”

Samuelsson, 22, had 10 assists in 42 games last season.

He will play out the final season of his entry-level contract in 2022-23 before the extension kicks in.

The son of former NHLer Kjell Samuelsson has 12 assists in 54 career games since being selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

