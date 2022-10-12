Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.No matter what way you're introduced to George R.R. Martin's World of Ice and Fire, Aegon the Conqueror and his takeover of Westeros always looms large. He's referenced again and again in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Balerion the Black Dread's skull has rested ominously in King's Landing in both on-screen adaptations. There's also the Iron Throne itself, an enduring legacy of the three Targaryens who changed the face of the Seven Kingdoms forever. Fortunately, Martin's Fire & Blood and The World of Ice & Fire have documented the Conqueror's exploits extensively, but his and his sisters' time in the televised limelight still hasn't arrived.

