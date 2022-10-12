Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
The Targaryen family tree explained from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones
So many Targaryens, so little time. Whether you're a fan of House of the Dragon trying to keep up with the dynastic developments, a Game of Thrones fan wondering where it all began, or a member of the Targaryen family looking for singles in your area, this is the article for you.
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra
When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
ETOnline.com
'Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Marries 'Ozark's Marc Menchaca With Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner in Attendance
It's a match made in TV heaven! Game of Thrones star Lena Headey tied the knot with Ozark actor Marc Menchaca in a gorgeous ceremony in Puglia, Italy, over the weekend, in what turned out to be a mini GoT reunion. The wedding was attended by several GoT alum, including...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
TechRadar
The Rings of Power's Sauron reveal was nearly spoiled in episode 2
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8, aka Alloyed. The Rings of Power's showrunners have revealed that Sauron's big reveal was nearly spoiled by a specific creative decision taken during episode 2's development. Speaking at a preview screening for The Rings of Power episode 8, which TechRadar...
tvinsider.com
Elisabeth Moss Admits She Screamed Watching Upcoming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cliffhanger
Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has teased one of the “best cliffhangers” ever for the upcoming sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season. Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Moss opened up about working on the hit Hulu dystopian drama, revealing her excitement for this week’s episode. “The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done,” said Moss, who described herself as the show’s number one fan. “It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?'”
Moonlighting creator reveals he is seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service
Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed that he is looking to bring the series to a streaming service through a series of tweets that were shared on Wednesday. The 68-year-old producer expressed that he was excited about the prospect of bringing the show, which starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messages.
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Should've Started With Aegon's Conquest
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.No matter what way you're introduced to George R.R. Martin's World of Ice and Fire, Aegon the Conqueror and his takeover of Westeros always looms large. He's referenced again and again in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Balerion the Black Dread's skull has rested ominously in King's Landing in both on-screen adaptations. There's also the Iron Throne itself, an enduring legacy of the three Targaryens who changed the face of the Seven Kingdoms forever. Fortunately, Martin's Fire & Blood and The World of Ice & Fire have documented the Conqueror's exploits extensively, but his and his sisters' time in the televised limelight still hasn't arrived.
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 9
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty have already been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy explained
The Song of Ice and Fire is such an integral part of Game of Thrones that the book series that the TV series are based on take their name from it. But what is The Song of Ice and Fire? And who is the Prince that was Promised?. In the...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Rings of Power confirms a major character's identity with a Lord of the Rings callback
One "throwaway" line in the Prime Video series seems to suggest that The Stranger is someone we already know very well
ScreenCrush
