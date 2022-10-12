ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
George R R Martin
digitalspy.com

What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra

When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return

House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
murphysmultiverse.com

Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys

With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
TechRadar

The Rings of Power's Sauron reveal was nearly spoiled in episode 2

Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8, aka Alloyed. The Rings of Power's showrunners have revealed that Sauron's big reveal was nearly spoiled by a specific creative decision taken during episode 2's development. Speaking at a preview screening for The Rings of Power episode 8, which TechRadar...
tvinsider.com

Elisabeth Moss Admits She Screamed Watching Upcoming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cliffhanger

Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has teased one of the “best cliffhangers” ever for the upcoming sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season. Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Moss opened up about working on the hit Hulu dystopian drama, revealing her excitement for this week’s episode. “The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done,” said Moss, who described herself as the show’s number one fan. “It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?'”
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’

Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
Deadline

‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya

EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Should've Started With Aegon's Conquest

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.No matter what way you're introduced to George R.R. Martin's World of Ice and Fire, Aegon the Conqueror and his takeover of Westeros always looms large. He's referenced again and again in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Balerion the Black Dread's skull has rested ominously in King's Landing in both on-screen adaptations. There's also the Iron Throne itself, an enduring legacy of the three Targaryens who changed the face of the Seven Kingdoms forever. Fortunately, Martin's Fire & Blood and The World of Ice & Fire have documented the Conqueror's exploits extensively, but his and his sisters' time in the televised limelight still hasn't arrived.
The Ringer

‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 9

As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty have already been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
ScreenCrush

