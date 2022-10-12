Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Friends Reportedly Unhappy Tom Brady ‘Refusing To Bend’ For Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen was reportedly not happy with Tom Brady’s decision to come out of his short retirement to play in the 2022-23 NFL season, and she doesn’t seem to be the only person to be disappointed in the Buccaneers quarterback’s decision. A large sticking point for...
Former Jets tight end dead at 50
Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis has died at age 50. The news broke from an obituary made public by Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to the Green Bay Packers website, he died of an undisclosed illness and his funeral was...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on roughing the passer calls: 'Just complain to the refs like I do'
Roughing the passer calls have dominated much of the NFL conversation in recent days after a pair of controversial penalties were called against defensive tackles in Week 5. Now, the "GOAT" -- who was directly involved in one of the plays in question -- has given his input on the issue.
As Landon Collins returns to Giants, he rips Dave Gettleman — and says, ‘I’m still a baller’
Landon Collins is back with the Giants — and he still can’t stand Dave Gettleman. Collins made that much clear Wednesday, when the former All-Pro safety addressed several topics — his departure from the Giants three years ago, his continued animosity toward Gettleman, and his expectations now that he’s a member of this team once again, albeit on the practice squad (for now).
Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Tom Brady is joining LeBron James in the Major League Pickleball craze
Tom Brady is on a team that has purchased an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball (MLP) season. Major League Pickleball is getting another GOAT. Just over a month after LeBron James announced plans to buy a Major League Pickleball team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decided to do the same.
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what the N.J. native said on ESPN’s “Get...
MLB・
Ex-Pro Bowl running back says Eagles should explore blockbuster trade
Now this would be a game-changer. Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew, in writing for NFL.com, said four teams should explore a trade for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. One of them is the Philadelphia Eagles. Yes, the Eagles already feature one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL...
Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says
The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Phillies make call on Game 4 starting pitcher as they try to clinch spot in NLCS
Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been keeping his National League Division Series Game 4 starter close to the vest since the beginning of this round. After Friday’s 9-1 victory gave the Phillies a two-games-to-one-lead in the best-of-five series, Thomson said he is opting for Noah Syndergaard to pitch a possible clincher.
Ex-Jets running back signs with 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have signed Tevin Coleman to their active roster. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The running back appeared in the 49ers last two games as a gameday elevation, and in Sunday’s 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers he contributed two touchdowns. Coleman was signed to the active roster Wednesday after joining San Francisco’s practice squad in September.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
What Yankees are saying about Yordan Alvarez, Astros
NEW YORK — Thursday’s rainout gave the Yankees more down time. This made it seven off days over an eight-day span counting the time between the regular season and Game 1 of their Division Series plus the scheduled day between the first two games. The Yankees’ optional late...
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it's not just Brady's jersey that'll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
