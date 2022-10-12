Read full article on original website
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
Anne Hathaway says viral Anna Wintour-‘Devil Wears Prada’ fashion week moment was complete coincidence
Fans of the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” were all agog to know — was it planned?. Did Anne Hathaway wear that outfit to see Anna Wintour on purpose?. The ensemble in question — a brown crocodile print-embossed leather coat from Michael Kors and black turtleneck with bangs and ponytail, which Hathaway sported sitting next to Wintour at a Kors show during New York Fashion Week last month. It’s a look that seemed to be a direct reference to Andy Sachs, Hathaway’s character in the hit 2006 film.
Ridge rolls past Westfield to send seniors off in style
Ridge sent its seniors off in style on Friday night, rolling past Westfield in a decisive win during homecoming weekend.
Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha talks fear, guilt and hope before N.J. concert
For the worst of reasons, the neo-traditional group DakhaBrakha has been thrust into the spotlight. The Ukrainian musicians embarked on an international tour just as their country was invaded by Russian and now are emissaries for their embattled people — physically safe but still very much in pain. The...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
Emmet Goldberg leads Tenafly over Newark Collegiate - Football recap
Emmet Goldberg scored three rushing touchdowns as Tenafly won on the road, 33-6, over Newark Collegiate. Will Zinna opened the scoring with a 15-yard run for Tenafly (3-3) while Goldberg scored on a 1-yard keeper in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead at halftime. Asher Zorn returned a fumble...
With its head coach missing from the sidelines, Somerville plays like Somerville
Maybe it was the excitement and reverence of Senior Night at Somerville’s Brooks Stadium. Maybe it was the fact the head coach on the Hillsborough sideline was Kevin Carty Jr. – the son of a former Somerville coach, Kevin Carty Sr.
Dunn, Elliott run wild as undefeated Mountain Lakes tops Boonton - Football photos
Seniors Nico Dunn and Jimmy Elliott ran for two touchdowns apiece as Mountain Lakes rolled to a 34-0 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Elliott opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run with 7:31 left in the first quarter. Just 2:01 later, Dunn made it 14-0 in favor of Mountain Lakes (7-0) with a 32-yard TD. Dunn later added a 65-yard TD in the second quarter and Elliott an 88-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Ian Redzepagic added a 60-yard TD run to cap off the scoring.
Jersey City OKs affordable housing initiative, despite calls for more research into benefits, drawbacks
The Jersey City City Council approved an ordinance Thursday night intended to create more affordable housing, despite calls from some council members and neighborhood associations to hold off until the long-term effects and consequences could be determined. The affordable housing overlay (AHO) — which incentivizes developers to build more units...
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
Football: Unable to safely field a team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Football: Knight’s 3 TDs lead Glen Rock past North Arlington (PHOTOS)
Andrew Knight ran for a touchdown and had two receiving ones as Glen Rock blanked North Arlington in Glen Rock. Knight connected on a pass from Nick Atme in the first quarter before embarking on a 14-yard run for a 14-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, Aiden Burkhardt scored on...
No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
The GW Bridge is cashless, but those empty toll booths won’t be going away for a while
No one is collecting tolls on the George Washington Bridge, but those empty booths on the Fort Lee side will be sticking around for a while. Removal work on the toll booths remains in the design phase and a date has not been set for their full demolition and removal, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on Thursday.
Three months since infamous hit-and-run, Jersey City councilwoman still has no court date
When it comes to Hudson County politicians with legal issues behind the wheel, the justice system apparently moves at a snail’s pace. A few months after state Sen. Sandra Cunningham’s DWI was dismissed in May more than a year after she was charged, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case is enduring similar delays.
