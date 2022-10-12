Read full article on original website
whqr.org
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy: The Queen's Cartoonists
Rhonda's guest this week is Joel Pierson of the Queen's Cartoonists, who will perform with the Wilmington Symphony on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilson Center. Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach will play host to the 41st annual North Carolina Oyster Festival this weekend. The festival will kick off with a free community event from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The band, the Entertainers, will perform a concert at the event.
foxwilmington.com
Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women. In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates...
foxwilmington.com
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – There’s a Wilmington connection to this year’s competition on NBC’s hit show The Voice. Singer/songwriter Morgan Miles, who is one of the finalists, has chosen Wilmington for a competition of her own called Myles Across America. “I have played Wilmington several times...
WECT
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
WECT
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
carolinacoastonline.com
CedarFest ready to roll Saturday in Cedar Point’s park
CEDAR POINT — Everything is set for CedarFest on Saturday, Oct. 15, and good weather is expected, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s. CedarFest, in the waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park off the end of Masonic Avenue, used to be in the summer, but it was plagued in recent years by thunderstorms and very hot weather. This year, it will be an hour longer, lasting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.
bladenonline.com
Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored
Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Major power outage reported across Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
WECT
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
oibgov.com
Oyster Festival - Road Closures
CLOSURES (Friday @ 6am - Sunday Evening) CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC (GATHA & THE PENINSULA HOMEOWNERS ONLY)
WECT
Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter. According to his handlers, Cason’s brother and two sisters are also available for adoption. Part of an accidental litter, the BCSO Animal Protective Services...
WECT
Traffic changes expected due to Ironman 70.3 triathlon and ongoing film production
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area along with Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 triathlon. Per releases from the city, traffic impacts include:. October 15. The following roads will be closed...
whqr.org
New Hanover County Board of Education town hall: Context, analysis, and fact-checking
The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Rachel Keith (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Brenna Flanagan posed those candidate-specific questions.
whqr.org
Watch and listen to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidate town hall
The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Amy Passaretti posed those candidate-specific questions.
WECT
Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
