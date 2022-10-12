ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy: The Queen's Cartoonists

Rhonda's guest this week is Joel Pierson of the Queen's Cartoonists, who will perform with the Wilmington Symphony on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilson Center. Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
WILMINGTON, NC
Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach will play host to the 41st annual North Carolina Oyster Festival this weekend. The festival will kick off with a free community event from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The band, the Entertainers, will perform a concert at the event.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
CedarFest ready to roll Saturday in Cedar Point’s park

CEDAR POINT — Everything is set for CedarFest on Saturday, Oct. 15, and good weather is expected, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s. CedarFest, in the waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park off the end of Masonic Avenue, used to be in the summer, but it was plagued in recent years by thunderstorms and very hot weather. This year, it will be an hour longer, lasting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.
CEDAR POINT, NC
Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored

Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina

The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Major power outage reported across Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to Duke Energy, power has been fully restored for customers in southeastern North Carolina. As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored.
WILMINGTON, NC
Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter. According to his handlers, Cason’s brother and two sisters are also available for adoption. Part of an accidental litter, the BCSO Animal Protective Services...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
New Hanover County Board of Education town hall: Context, analysis, and fact-checking

The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Rachel Keith (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Brenna Flanagan posed those candidate-specific questions.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Watch and listen to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidate town hall

The forum, moderated by WECT's Jon Evans, posed three types of questions, including 'umbrella' questions for all candidates to answer, and individualized questions for specific candidates generated from the three newsrooms and from the audience and public. Reporters Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman (WHQR), Michael Praats (WECT), and Amy Passaretti posed those candidate-specific questions.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
WILMINGTON, NC

