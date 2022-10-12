Rhonda's guest this week is Joel Pierson of the Queen's Cartoonists, who will perform with the Wilmington Symphony on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilson Center. Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.

