Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Karl to take a nosedive into Mexico

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0iVvAMld00

NO IMPACTS from Karl for Jacksonville/NE Fl./ SE Ga....

Low pressure over the Bay of Campeche (far SW Gulf of Mexico) was upgraded to tropical storm “Karl” late Tue. afternoon. A fairly strong trough of low pressure is moving into the Eastern U.S. helping to push a seasonally strong cold front that will sweep across the Southeast U.S. & fairly deep into the Gulf & SW Atlantic by Fri./Sat. Forecast models - & the official NHC forecast - have recently shown that the disturbance will not only be missed by the upper level trough.... but strong high pressure following the front over the Lower 48 + an upper level ridge north of the tropical cyclone will force Karl sharply southward. Moderate shear has kept Karl in check & is helping to spread tropical moisture from Karl far to the northeast. As Karl turns more southward, there may be a window for some strengthening though that window will be short as landfall will occur with 48 hours or so not to mention dry mid & upper level air not far away that could be ingested by the rather broad circulation. Once inland - by late Fri. into Sat., Karl will weaken & dissipate over land. There will be no impacts to any of the U.S.

For Mexico: Tropical Storm WATCH is in effect for: Tuxpan to Frontera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0iVvAMld00

Elsewhere... a pretty active tropical wave has come off the coast of Africa & has some potential to develop. Chances are low that this wave can make it much farther west than about half way across the Atlantic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0iVvAMld00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0iVvAMld00

October origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUeC_0iVvAMld00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpFqx_0iVvAMld00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0iVvAMld00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0iVvAMld00

2022 names..... “Lisa” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0iVvAMld00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0iVvAMld00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0iVvAMld00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0iVvAMld00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0iVvAMld00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0iVvAMld00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0iVvAMld00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0iVvAMld00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0iVvAMld00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0iVvAMld00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0iVvAMld00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0iVvAMld00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0iVvAMld00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0iVvAMld00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0iVvAMld00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0iVvAMld00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0iVvAMld00

