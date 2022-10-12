Read full article on original website
Board member resignation letter: Superintendent showed "lack of professional judgment"
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Frank Matus' resignation is now approved by the Baldwinsville School Board, and the letter he submitted was read out loud at the board's latest meeting on Monday night. We've obtained a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information request through the district. "My decision...
B-Ville Acting Superintendent: Superintendent's DWI arrest "weighing heavy" on community
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Acting Superintendent Joseph DeBarbieri released a statement on Friday to the district community about the recent arrest of the school's Superintendent, who is on paid administrative leave. The statement says, "I understand the events at homecoming and continuing news coverage are weighing heavy on the minds...
$100K shuttle for Syracuse city workers: waste or way to keep good employees?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wants to spend $100,000 per year on a shuttle that would take city employees six blocks from the city-owned parking garage on Washington Street to City Hall each day. It took a syracuse.com reporter 8 1/2 minutes walking at a comfortable pace to...
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Adirondack High School
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED)– Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Adirondack High School in Boonville Tuesday morning to investigate an incident. The sheriff's office did not released details about the investigation, but said there was no danger to anyone at the school. The investigation was...
Baldwinsville School Board member resigns day after superintendent’s DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Board of Education member Frank Matus has submitted his resignation to the district, according to a document obtained by NewsChannel 9. His resignation is effective October 8. It’s not clear if one development is related to the other, but Matus submitted his resignation the...
Neighborhood watch groups of Syracuse hold meeting
SEDGWICK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local residents are understandably concerned with a spike in home burglaries and car thefts in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood in recent weeks. On Tuesday, October 18 residents had their chance to hear from Syracuse Police. A neighborhood watch meeting was held at Salem Hyde Elementary School. According to a recent crime analysis […]
Your Stories: DeWitt restaurant closes abruptly
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Distillery Restaurant located near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road, closed suddenly. The sign on the building has been removed and a note on the front door tells customers the restaurant has shuttered. It reads in part:. We have proudly served the...
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
Destination: Tupper Lake
A northbound passenger train out of Utica rolled into Tupper Lake for the first time in 57 years Sunday, enchanting rail buffs and sightseers, and tantalizing merchants with thoughts of what an extra 200 tourists regularly delivered to their doors could mean for the local economy. Richard Palmer was a...
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County Office Building in an attempt to coerce or intimidate them. After an investigation into the threats, the Sheriff’s Office said that the workers were in fear of substantial harm.
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
Storm Team Academy: Graupel
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No, Storm Team is not making up weather words. The word graupel /ˈɡraʊpəl/; has been around for a long time. Thanks to Wikipedia for the pronouncer. Have you ever seen little soft snow pellets fall from the sky and wondered what...
New York State marching band rankings (Week 6): Baldwinsville jumps up in national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville Bees marching band rode a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Liverpool show to move up in the weekly New York State Field Band national division state rankings. Baldwinsville posted a score of 89.85 in the competition, its highest mark of the season. That boosted...
Bridge Street Host Chat – October 18, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Christina discuss the beauty of fall in Central New York, which leads to a talk about adults and Halloween. There was a blackout at the Utica Comets game Monday night forcing the postponement of the their home opener. Plus, how do you feel about the...
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Hill’s First Grade Class, Homer
NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News. Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?. Send your submission for pledges here.
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
The chill remains in CNY but be patient…
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The chilliest air of the season arrives midweek across CNY, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below. It’s primarily dry once again tonight with just a rain/snow shower or two possible in the evening followed by a clearing sky. Lows...
