Baldwinsville, NY

whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Neighborhood watch groups of Syracuse hold meeting

SEDGWICK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local residents are understandably concerned with a spike in home burglaries and car thefts in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood in recent weeks.  On Tuesday, October 18 residents had their chance to hear from Syracuse Police.  A neighborhood watch meeting was held at Salem Hyde Elementary School. According to a recent crime analysis […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: DeWitt restaurant closes abruptly

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Distillery Restaurant located near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road, closed suddenly. The sign on the building has been removed and a note on the front door tells customers the restaurant has shuttered. It reads in part:. We have proudly served the...
DEWITT, NY
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
ITHACA, NY
Destination: Tupper Lake

Destination: Tupper Lake

A northbound passenger train out of Utica rolled into Tupper Lake for the first time in 57 years Sunday, enchanting rail buffs and sightseers, and tantalizing merchants with thoughts of what an extra 200 tourists regularly delivered to their doors could mean for the local economy. Richard Palmer was a...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
localsyr.com

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County Office Building in an attempt to coerce or intimidate them. After an investigation into the threats, the Sheriff’s Office said that the workers were in fear of substantial harm.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Storm Team Academy: Graupel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No, Storm Team is not making up weather words. The word graupel /ˈɡraʊpəl/; has been around for a long time. Thanks to Wikipedia for the pronouncer. Have you ever seen little soft snow pellets fall from the sky and wondered what...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street Host Chat – October 18, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Christina discuss the beauty of fall in Central New York, which leads to a talk about adults and Halloween. There was a blackout at the Utica Comets game Monday night forcing the postponement of the their home opener. Plus, how do you feel about the...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

The Daily Pledge: Ms. Hill’s First Grade Class, Homer

NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News. Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?. Send your submission for pledges here.
HOMER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The chill remains in CNY but be patient…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The chilliest air of the season arrives midweek across CNY, but is it cool enough for any snow? Details are below. It’s primarily dry once again tonight with just a rain/snow shower or two possible in the evening followed by a clearing sky. Lows...
SYRACUSE, NY

