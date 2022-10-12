ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confused on Whether You Need a New COVID Booster? Here's What to Know

New boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target the newest strains of the omicron variant are available to everyone 12 and older. The older vaccine formulas are still effective at preventing severe disease, but the mutating virus has whittled some of that protection away. The newer formulas are thought to restore some of that protection.
biopharmadive.com

Omicron boosters from Pfizer, Moderna cleared by FDA for younger children

Children as young as 5 years old can now receive an updated COVID-19 booster following a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to expand its authorization of reformulated shots from Moderna and partners Pfizer and BioNTech. Moderna’s vaccine, which was previously cleared in adults 18 years and older, is...
HEALTH
USA TODAY

First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response

The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
SCIENCE
TIME

The New Bivalent Booster Increases Antibodies to Fight Omicron, Data Show

Pfizer-BioNTech announced that they now have the first human data hinting at how effective the new Omicron booster might be. The updated bivalent vaccine targets both the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and the currently circulating Omicron BA.4/5 variants and is authorized for use in Americans age 12 and older (and soon for ages 5 and older in a kid-sized 10 mcg dose, pending sign-off from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). That authorization was granted based on safety and efficacy studies in animals and data from a different vaccine targeting BA.1.
INDUSTRY
Yahoo!

CDC approves Pfizer, Moderna's COVID-19 boosters for ages 5 and up

The CDC approved Pfizer/BioNTech's (PFE/BNTX) bivalent COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11 and Moderna's (MRNA) bivalent booster for ages 6-17 Wednesday, expanding access to protection against circulating variants for all but the youngest population. The BA.4/BA.5 variant-targeting shots were authorized earlier in the day by the FDA. "As the various...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raps.org

FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
KIDS
POZ

Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response

Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
