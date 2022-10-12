FWPD arrests McClellan Street shooting suspect

Adrian Collins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month on McClellan Street, according to police.

Fort Wayne Police arrested Adrian Collins without incident near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Fourth Street on Wednesday morning at about 7:40 a.m., investigators said.

On Sept. 25, officers were called to the 4900 block of McClellan Street at about 4 a.m. for a reported shooting. There, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was given aid and taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to police. At the time, investigators believed she and her roommate got into an altercation just prior to the shooting.

Police identified Collins as a friend of the woman’s roommate and he is accused of somehow involving himself into the altercation, which led to the woman being shot, police said.

Collins is being held at Allen County Jail.

