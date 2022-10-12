Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils (10/15/22): Live stream, time, TV channel, ticket prices for Devils’ home opener on Saturday
The New Jersey Devils face the Detroit Red Wings in a regular season game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 (10/15/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Local fans can watch the game on MSG Network via a subscription to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which have free trials (check to see if your area carries MSG Network here). Fans in Detroit can watch the game via DirecTV Stream, which carries Bally Sports Detroit.
Devils season opener: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers | Everything you need for first game of 2022-23 NHL season
For the first time since April, the New Jersey Devils are playing a regular season game. On Thursday night, New Jersey will face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Tom Fitzgerald were busy this offseason –– acquiring gritty veterans Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, backup goalie Vitek Vanecek and improving the defense with John Marino, Brendan Smith and No. 2 pick Simon Nemec –– but Thursday’s game is the first chance to show that they’ve changed.
Ex-Yankees prospect and N.J. native files for free agency
Mike Ford is a traveling man. According to the transactions log on MiLB.com, the first baseman filed for free agency last week. That move came after the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment last month. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. Any player who is not on his team’s 40-man roster...
MLB・
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football: Shane Nugent scores four times as Wallkill Valley defeats Hackettstown
Shane Nugent had a big day for Wallkill Valley as he had 34 carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team past Hackettstown 34-27 in Hackettstown. Trailing 27-21 in the third quarter, Nugent put Wallkill Valley (5-2) ahead by one point thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Bonser. Chase Lorencovitz extended the lead to 34-27 off a four-yard pass from Bonser.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0