ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Pan-Asian eatery Zen Noodle Bar will open in Temple Terrace this fall

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nCr7_0iVv9zB000
A new fast-casual Asian fusion spot is heading to Temple Terrace, and its made-to-order soups and noodle dishes will definitely leave you feeling a little "zen."

Tampa Bay's first Zen Noodle Bar will open at 8787 N 56th St., not too far from the University of South Florida and Busch Gardens.
A representative of the business tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that although an exact opening date isn't set in stone, Zen Noodle Bar plans to be open by November or "early December at the latest."


The eatery is known for its fusion of Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese flavors, with popular dishes like bao buns, egg rolls, bahn mi sandwiches, sushi bowls, ramen, drunken noodles and dumplings. Tampa's menu will be similar to Gainesville's, with the addition of a few more Vietnamese dishes.

Its website also states that a majority of its Asian fusion menu can be tweaked to suite vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free diets.  Drinks that Zen Noodle Bar offers range from milk teas and Vietnamese coffee to beer, wine and sake.

In addition to its flagship noodle bar location in Gainesville, the company also runs a catering service and a "street eats" food truck spinoff.  Zen Noodle Bar states that operating hours for its debut Tampa location will mimic those of Gainesville's restaurant, which serves lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. every day of the week.

For more information on the soon-to-open Zen Noodle Bar, head to its newly-formed Facebook and Instagram at @zennoodlebartampa. The Pan-Asian eatery is also hiring managers, line cooks and servers, as interested folks should email zennoodlebartampa@gmail.com .

Temple Terrace's newest restaurant joins the ranks of other highly-anticipated Asian fusion restaurants in the greater Tampa Bay area, including Lucky Tigre , Sunda , Fortu
, Wagamama and Blackbrick .
[location-1]

Comments / 0

Related
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
City
Temple Terrace, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Gainesville, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Lifestyle
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 14-16

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Duke Energy Center For The Arts - Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Cost: $35 at the door. Info: Get ready for Party on the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Noodle#Dairy#Drunken Noodles#Food Drink#Pan Asian#Zen Noodle Bar#Korean#Chinese#Vietnamese#Japanese#Drinks
cohaitungchi.com

25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings

Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Florida's Oldest Brewery Introduces Halloween Beer

Yuengling, America's oldest and largest craft brewery, has announced the return of a famous Halloween beer partnership with Hershey's. Chocolate Porter has returned!!. Looking to get your hands on it? You can find out where to get it HERE. D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., is America's Oldest Brewery, and people...
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
483
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy