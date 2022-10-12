Pan-Asian eatery Zen Noodle Bar will open in Temple Terrace this fall
A new fast-casual Asian fusion spot is heading to Temple Terrace, and its made-to-order soups and noodle dishes will definitely leave you feeling a little "zen."
Tampa Bay's first Zen Noodle Bar will open at 8787 N 56th St., not too far from the University of South Florida and Busch Gardens.
A representative of the business tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that although an exact opening date isn't set in stone, Zen Noodle Bar plans to be open by November or "early December at the latest."
The eatery is known for its fusion of Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese flavors, with popular dishes like bao buns, egg rolls, bahn mi sandwiches, sushi bowls, ramen, drunken noodles and dumplings. Tampa's menu will be similar to Gainesville's, with the addition of a few more Vietnamese dishes.
Its website also states that a majority of its Asian fusion menu can be tweaked to suite vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free diets. Drinks that Zen Noodle Bar offers range from milk teas and Vietnamese coffee to beer, wine and sake.
In addition to its flagship noodle bar location in Gainesville, the company also runs a catering service and a "street eats" food truck spinoff. Zen Noodle Bar states that operating hours for its debut Tampa location will mimic those of Gainesville's restaurant, which serves lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. every day of the week.
For more information on the soon-to-open Zen Noodle Bar, head to its newly-formed Facebook and Instagram at @zennoodlebartampa. The Pan-Asian eatery is also hiring managers, line cooks and servers, as interested folks should email zennoodlebartampa@gmail.com .
Temple Terrace's newest restaurant joins the ranks of other highly-anticipated Asian fusion restaurants in the greater Tampa Bay area, including Lucky Tigre , Sunda , Fortu , Wagamama and Blackbrick .
