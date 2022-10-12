Read full article on original website
Related
Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of incest involving child
Suspect out on bail after Whatcom County court hearing.
Whatcom Sheriff looking for suspected shooter in alleged road rage incident
One of the people involved in the incident allegedly reported that the other individual involved fired two shots at his vehicle.
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
Arlington police seek man wanted in home invasion
A man is wanted for a home invasion and burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department. At about 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 11, Arlington police responded to a burglary at the Chelsea Village Apartments at 18222 Smokey Point Boulevard. A woman told officers that her two young children...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Off-duty Island County sheriff's sergeant arrested for 2 separate allegations of rape
CONWAY, Wash. - The Skagit County Sheriff's Office arrested a sergeant with the Island County Sheriff's Office for an investigation regarding two separate allegations of rape. The sergeant was arrested on Oct. 13 at a home on Oleary Road, off of English Road in Conway after Skagit County deputies executed a search warrant.
kpug1170.com
BPD working to diversify police force
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Police Department is using some new recruiting methods to attract new officers. The department is one of the first two in the state to receive $60,000 grants to help diversify their forces. BPD will use the money to offer signing bonuses to new recruits...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police Searching For Missing Vulnerable Adult
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -Bellingham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable person. 73-year-old Charles Scott was last seen on Mahogany Ave around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, October 11th. Police say that he has dementia and likes to walk, adding that his physical condition is “weak...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine Police Department calls for SWAT gear on deck, purchasing shields and helmets
Blaine City Council approved the police department’s request to use federal Covid-19 stimulus funds for about a $41,000 emergency purchase of tactical gear during its October 10 meeting. Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley requested the city use a portion of its unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to...
whatcom-news.com
Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat
SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
kpug1170.com
Police seize arsenal from Texas man barricaded in Ferndale motel
FERNDALE, Wash. – Police recovered a sizable arsenal from the man who barricaded himself in a Ferndale motel room earlier this week. A Ferndale officer reported that 47-year-old Kenneth Velen of Texas pointed an AR-style rifle at him during a traffic stop early Tuesday, then barricaded himself in a room at the Super 8 Motel.
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGMI
City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
CBS News
Worker rescued from shredding machine in Everett
A worker was rescued after he was trapped inside a metal shredding machine in an Everett scrapyard. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
whatcom-news.com
Group’s election fraud lawsuit against Whatcom County is dismissed
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A US District Court recently dismissed lawsuit challenging 2020 General Election results stating, “Because plaintiffs have asserted only generalized grievances, the court finds that plaintiffs lack Article III standing to assert their federal claims.”. Article III of the US Constitution defines what cases the...
whatcomtalk.com
Locally Inspired True-Crime Activities for the Halloween Season
With many front lawns already ghoulishly decorated, it won’t be long until trick-or-treaters are knocking at your front door. October is a month to welcome autumn, but also to examine the scariest parts of the human psyche and our fascination with evil. Several in-person and at-home activities with local,...
Looking for a spooky event? Here are Bellingham and Whatcom County Halloween, fall events
From adult-only dance parties to trick-or-treating, Whatcom County is full of spooky events and fun fall activities this October.
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 12, 2022
WASHINGTON — Average gasoline prices in Washington have risen 15.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $5.34/g on Oct. 10, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,666 stations in Washington.
A hidden gem in Bellingham park is set to open after two years
Trail access was closed in July 2020 because of falling rocks.
Comments / 0