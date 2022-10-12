ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Arlington police seek man wanted in home invasion

A man is wanted for a home invasion and burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department. At about 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 11, Arlington police responded to a burglary at the Chelsea Village Apartments at 18222 Smokey Point Boulevard. A woman told officers that her two young children...
ARLINGTON, WA
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
kpug1170.com

BPD working to diversify police force

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Police Department is using some new recruiting methods to attract new officers. The department is one of the first two in the state to receive $60,000 grants to help diversify their forces. BPD will use the money to offer signing bonuses to new recruits...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham Police Searching For Missing Vulnerable Adult

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -Bellingham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable person. 73-year-old Charles Scott was last seen on Mahogany Ave around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, October 11th. Police say that he has dementia and likes to walk, adding that his physical condition is “weak...
BELLINGHAM, WA
#Voyeurism#Violent Crime#Bellingham Police
whatcom-news.com

Canadian man pleads guilty after being found with nearly 1,500 pounds of meth on boat

SEATTLE, Wash. — Today, October 11th, Canadian citizen, Ted Karl Faupel, age 51, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in US District Court in western Washington. As a result, he was sentenced to 120 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Police seize arsenal from Texas man barricaded in Ferndale motel

FERNDALE, Wash. – Police recovered a sizable arsenal from the man who barricaded himself in a Ferndale motel room earlier this week. A Ferndale officer reported that 47-year-old Kenneth Velen of Texas pointed an AR-style rifle at him during a traffic stop early Tuesday, then barricaded himself in a room at the Super 8 Motel.
FERNDALE, WA
Public Safety
KGMI

City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group’s election fraud lawsuit against Whatcom County is dismissed

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A US District Court recently dismissed lawsuit challenging 2020 General Election results stating, “Because plaintiffs have asserted only generalized grievances, the court finds that plaintiffs lack Article III standing to assert their federal claims.”. Article III of the US Constitution defines what cases the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Locally Inspired True-Crime Activities for the Halloween Season

With many front lawns already ghoulishly decorated, it won’t be long until trick-or-treaters are knocking at your front door. October is a month to welcome autumn, but also to examine the scariest parts of the human psyche and our fascination with evil. Several in-person and at-home activities with local,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
everettpost.com

Naval Station Everett on Lockdown

This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
EVERETT, WA

