ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
NBC Chicago

Social Security Payments Will Increase by 8.7% Next Year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Morris
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Big gaps as generational wealth is set to change hands, study finds

With $84 trillion in generational wealth poised to change hands primarily from the baby boomers to Gen X and millennials through 2045—and an estimated $12 trillion going to philanthropy—younger investor/philanthropists are revealing much different priorities and views on how to manage and disburse their inheritance, a study from Bank of America finds.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

6 Myths of Homeownership

Feeling stressed by the housing market? You might be surprised to learn that owning a home isn’t the only, or even the best, path to financial security.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#529 Plan#Community Colleges#School Education#Grandparent#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Creditlending#Linus Income Tax#Save For College
mcknightsseniorliving.com

4 generations of workers preparing for retirement amid uncertain future: report

Seventy-six percent of workers among four generations say their life priorities have changed as a result of the pandemic, and 56% cite saving for retirement as a financial priority, according to survey results released Wednesday from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with Transamerica Institute. The survey looked...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy