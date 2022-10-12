ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

Tampa to have 49 pickleball courts by 2023

Pickleball is evolving into one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s a sport that’s easy enough for someone of any age to pick up and learn, with equipment that’s relatively easy to acquire while also being affordable. Prior to 2021, Tampa Parks & Recreation had just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscaden Park and Madison Park. By 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 pickleball courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground and more.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Junior League brings together 200 merchants for massive Holiday Gift Market

The Junior League of Tampa is hosting a massive Holiday Gift Market with 200+ merchants selling exquisite goods. This is a significant fundraising event for the organization, and provides a wonderful boost for our local makers and small businesses in Tampa. Get your tickets online here. The Holiday Gift Market...
TAMPA, FL
nhsbearsden.com

Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around

When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
BROOKLYN, NY
thatssotampa.com

UT students aim to set world record for largest hammock hangout

A local hammock company founded by a pair of University of Tampa sophomores is attempting to set a new world record at the St. Pete Pier this October. Coast to Coast Hammock Co. is inviting the city to come out and help set the record for the ‘World’s Largest Hammock Hangout.’
TAMPA, FL
queenoftheclick.com

The Circus is in Coney Island This Weekend

The Royal Henneford Circus will be in Coney Island this weekend. Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. There is a lot of action in their shows – see here. Get tickets here. Saturday and Sunday there are afternoon shows at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. See here. . Hugs,
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC

1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York

Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
SYRACUSE, NY
bkreader.com

Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained

If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A two-way bike lane just opened on this busy Brooklyn street

Earlier this week, city officials unveiled a new two-way, protected bike lane at Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, considered to be one of the most dangerous areas in the borough. Given the fact that the street allows bike riders to drift from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Manhattan Bridge and vice versa, the announcement has been a long tie coming.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

4 Men Were Shot Overnight in NYC, 1 Critically

Four men were shot overnight in the Big Apple – including one left clinging to life in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said. A 28-year-old man was blasted in the head on Pacific Street near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was taken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vox

New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Alternate Side Parking: 2022 Dates You Need to Know

It feels like virtually every day is a holiday around this time of year -- and people have alternate-side parking questions. Tired of asking them daily? We've got you covered. Here are all the NYC alt side holidays through the rest of 2022. Dates in bold are major legal holidays, which means New York City public schools are closed, too. See more holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

