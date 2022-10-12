Read full article on original website
Related
thatssotampa.com
Tampa to have 49 pickleball courts by 2023
Pickleball is evolving into one of the most popular recreational sports in the country. It’s a sport that’s easy enough for someone of any age to pick up and learn, with equipment that’s relatively easy to acquire while also being affordable. Prior to 2021, Tampa Parks & Recreation had just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscaden Park and Madison Park. By 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 pickleball courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground and more.
thatssotampa.com
Junior League brings together 200 merchants for massive Holiday Gift Market
The Junior League of Tampa is hosting a massive Holiday Gift Market with 200+ merchants selling exquisite goods. This is a significant fundraising event for the organization, and provides a wonderful boost for our local makers and small businesses in Tampa. Get your tickets online here. The Holiday Gift Market...
nhsbearsden.com
Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around
When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
thatssotampa.com
UT students aim to set world record for largest hammock hangout
A local hammock company founded by a pair of University of Tampa sophomores is attempting to set a new world record at the St. Pete Pier this October. Coast to Coast Hammock Co. is inviting the city to come out and help set the record for the ‘World’s Largest Hammock Hangout.’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
queenoftheclick.com
The Circus is in Coney Island This Weekend
The Royal Henneford Circus will be in Coney Island this weekend. Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. There is a lot of action in their shows – see here. Get tickets here. Saturday and Sunday there are afternoon shows at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. See here. . Hugs,
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC
1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York
Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
bkreader.com
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained
If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Brooklyn teen needs help getting paid hundreds in lost summer wages
After she was shortchanged on a summer job, 7 On Your Side went to bat for a Brooklyn teen owed hundreds from New York City.
A two-way bike lane just opened on this busy Brooklyn street
Earlier this week, city officials unveiled a new two-way, protected bike lane at Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, considered to be one of the most dangerous areas in the borough. Given the fact that the street allows bike riders to drift from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Manhattan Bridge and vice versa, the announcement has been a long tie coming.
echo-pilot.com
Local bus companies say they face 'borderline harassment' in NYC over migrant crackdown
Bob Brisman, president of New Windsor, New York-based West Point Tours, has provided charter bus service to New York City since 1994 for college trips, school field trips, plus civic and senior groups. He said he's never received an NYPD inspection in that time. But earlier this week, an NYPD...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the NYPD
Edward Caban was raised in the Bronx and has been an NYPD officer for the past 31 years. Earlier this year, he became First Deputy Commissioner for the largest police department in the country.
NBC New York
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
Electric scooter rider killed in Brooklyn accident
An electric scooter rider lost his life after colliding with a vehicle in Brooklyn.
bkreader.com
4 Men Were Shot Overnight in NYC, 1 Critically
Four men were shot overnight in the Big Apple – including one left clinging to life in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said. A 28-year-old man was blasted in the head on Pacific Street near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was taken...
New York City school cafeteria worker honored for decades of service
Valarie Barker was honored for her hard work and dedication to the kids that mean so much to her.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Doctor, Pharmacists Charged with Running $24 Million Oxycodone Ring out of East NY Clinic
A doctor, her staff and a group of pharmacists ran a $24 million drug ring out of a Brooklyn medical clinic that doled out more than 1 million oxycodone pills with bogus prescriptions, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. From December 2018 until October 2022, the scheme operated out of Dr. Somsri...
Vox
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.
New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NBC New York
NYC Alternate Side Parking: 2022 Dates You Need to Know
It feels like virtually every day is a holiday around this time of year -- and people have alternate-side parking questions. Tired of asking them daily? We've got you covered. Here are all the NYC alt side holidays through the rest of 2022. Dates in bold are major legal holidays, which means New York City public schools are closed, too. See more holidays.
Comments / 0