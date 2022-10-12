Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Harry Styles’s Greatest Gucci Looks to Date
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele are kindred spirits. Michele, Gucci’s maximalist creative director, praised Styles’s “incredible sense of fashion” when they unveiled a collaboration earlier this year. Harry, meanwhile, called the Italian designer his style icon in a video interview with Vogue at the 2019 Met Gala, which he attended as Michele’s guest.
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Pinstripe Suit the Bombshell Treatment
Wall Street chic might be trending, but Jennifer Lopez’s take on pinstripes is more risky business than buttoned-up. Where Penélope Cruz, Irina Shayk, and Bella Hadid have all worn shirts and ties on the red carpet in recent weeks, there was nothing androgynous about the newlywed singer’s look for the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 show in LA: a charcoal pinstripe wrap dress with her signature plummeting neckline. The twist? A matching fedora. Think ’20s mobster, but make it Lopez-level sexy.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Katie Holmes Proves a Black Slip Is Always the Right Choice
Day to day, Katie Holmes lives in baggy jeans and cozy knits, but night time is when her style really comes into its own. Channeling the spirit of slip dress fanatic Kate Moss, she attended a Bulgari event in an LBD with skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline.
Jennifer Lopez, Jodie-Turner Smith, and More Can’t Stop Carrying This New Messenger Bag
It's no secret that 2000s fashion is back, and in the land of handbags, another Y2K staple is making a grand return: The messenger bag. The roomy, crossbody style has made a cameo in the spring 2023 collections of labels like Coach and Max Mara, and on the streets, stars like Bella Hadid have recently been wearing luxe vintage styles. But there's a particular designer messenger bag that celebrities have been favoring this fall: Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Turner-Smith, Olivia Wilde, and more are all fans of Gucci's sleek Attaché bags.
After the Show, a Very Ralph Lauren Dinner to Celebrate the Brand’s West Coast Moment
“World of”—it’s an internal shorthand term used among the workforce at Ralph Lauren, some of them lifelong loyalists. It stands for all things Ralph Lauren; not just the clothing, but the all-encompassing multitudes that comprise the world of Mr. Lauren, delivered in such a way that they could have only hailed from his universe, cultivated and reinforced over the last half-century. They range from the minutia, such as a particular wattage and warmth of a lightbulb or a bit of extra starch in the dinner napkins, to the incredibly grand.
Dua Lipa Finds the Perfect Pair of Fashion Uggs
We're well into fall, which means it's two things: Spooky season and cozy season. Even if you're not a fan of Halloween, who doesn't love slipping into a comfy sweater on a crisp autumn day? While there are many more outfit options, bundling up in style is a real sartorial challenge. So allow Dua Lipa to offer some inspiration on how to do sleek layering properly, right down to her fashion-forward Uggs (yes, really).
How Janet Jackson Got Her High-Drama Beauty Look for the Alexander McQueen Show
What’s the best way to get ready for a front row seat at Alexander McQueen? With a beauty look that’s as dramatic as the house’s iconic silhouettes. For Janet Jackson and her glam squad, that dictate translated to a high-impact updo and makeup designed to demand a second look.
Kendall Jenner’s Chunky Trainers Are the Evolution of a Noughties Classic
Calling all Kardashian-Jenner style watchers: something has shifted in Kendall Jenner's workout wardrobe. The model has been wearing Adidas's retro-tinged Samba trainers on and off all year, pairing them with maxi skirts and straight-leg jeans as well as her gym gear. But to join BFF Hailey Bieber for a Pilates class this week, Jenner chose another classic sneaker: the Nike Air VaporMax Plus.
Vera Wang spent a month this summer in Watermill not far from the polo fields there. She’s not a rider, but she found herself taken with the horses’ elegance and beauty. The rigor and discipline of equestrian dress also held appeal. She had a starting point for her new collection.
Street Style’s Most Wanted Bags of Spring 2023
Re-editions are topping the list of most-wanted bags. Last season it was Balenciaga's City bag; for spring, Prada's re-release of a brushed leather handbag from 1995 is street style's most coveted bag. Models carried it in the spring 2023 show, and it's already on its way to becoming the new shape of the season. Elsewhere, Alaïa's heart-shaped crossbody received a lot of love. Bedazzled bags speak to the fun and fantasy of fashion, while nylon fannies address more practical needs. Scroll through to see the most memorable bags of the season and shop some of our favorite picks too. We'll tag the best street style photos of the spring 2023 season on our Street Style Trend Tracker.
'Just woke up what did I miss?': Robbie Coltrane's son shows he shares father's sense of humour in jokey tribute while daughter posts tender picture of her cuddling the Harry Potter star
Robbie Coltrane's son showed he shares his father's sense of humour with a jokey tribute reading: 'Just woke up what did I miss?', while the actor's daughter posted a tender picture. Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away yesterday aged 72 following a long health...
Watch Bette Midler’s Life in Looks, From Hocus Pocus to The First Wives Club
When you think of Hollywood legends, Bette Midler certainly comes to mind. The singer-actor, who has been gracing Hollywood screens since the 1970s, has enjoyed a successful career filled with many iconic roles (including Hocus Pocus’s Winifred Sanderson, a spooky season classic). So, it was only natural that Vogue would call up the A-lister to look back on some of her favorite moments. In a new “Life in Looks” video, the star reflects on her best style moments over the years—whether on the red carpet, in films, or on the Broadway stage.
Lila Moss’s Guide to “Dot, Dot” Contouring and Next-Level Lashes
There are a few things Lila Moss has on her at all times: a multitasking lip balm, a lip liner, and a glucose device to monitor her type 1 diabetes. In true Gen Z fashion, transparency and authenticity are important to the 20-year-old model, who proudly sports the device daily—even while strutting on the Fendace and Vogue World catwalks. "It felt really amazing to [feel] like myself," says Moss, who got her start modeling at age 14, picking up a few tricks from her supermodel mother Kate Moss. Today, the rising runway star shares her beauty routine, from soothing skin care to her go-to contouring strategy.
The Duchess of Sussex’s Best Repeat Looks to Date
While the Princess of Wales is famous for repeat wearing, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, often recycles her wardrobe, too. Before she joined the royal family, Meghan—naturally—would rewear key staples, from her green J Crew jacket to her trusty Kamik snow boots, which were essential during her time in Toronto.
Inside the 2022 Fashion Group International’s Night of the Stars
“I want to dedicate this award to the children who have given us the opportunity to be part of their lives, part of their journey,” said Prabal Gurung, accepting his humanitarian award presented by politician and friend Huma Abedin. Despite an awkward musical interruption, Gurung finished his remarks gracefully, and the whole kerfuffle only served to remind us of Gurung’s compassion.
Vogue Club's Forces of Fashion Social
Vogue Club invites you to a celebratory post-Forces of Fashion soirée and members social. After a day of incredible programming, join us in real life to meet your fellow Vogue Club Members, mingle with your favorite editors, and toast your next career move. We can’t wait to see you!
Bulgari Brought the Ritz and Glitz to New York City to Celebrate 50 Years in America
How does an iconic Italian jewelry brand celebrate 50 years of international success in America? At one of the coolest new spots in New York City, of course. On Wednesday evening, Bulgari took over the newly opened jazz club in the Aman Resorts for a star-studded fête. Guests like Katie Holmes and Danai Gurira were serenaded with live performances from Brian Newman and Dev Hynes. In between the sets, DJ duo Angel + Dren treated the crowd to uptempo tunes—like Beyonce’s Cozy, which immediately got attendees up and dancing.
Inside British Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Event at 180 the Strand in London
For the first global Forces of Fashion conference—in which events were held across the U.S., the U.K., and Mexico—British Vogue partnered with Luxury Promise and Snapchat to stage five thought-provoking panels about the future of the industry. Among the vital topics discussed onstage at 180 The Strand, which...
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.
