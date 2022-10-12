‘American Idol’ runner-up Willie Spence dies at 23: ‘Lit up every room’

“American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence has died at age 23.

The singer, who competed last year on the ABC singing competition’s 19th season, died in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday, a relative told TMZ on Wednesday.

Additional details about the accident have not yet been released.

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence” the show tweeted. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Fifth season runner-up Katharine McPhee — who performed with Spence during his season on “Idol,” which was won by Chayce Beckham — paid tribute to the late singer.

“Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old,” the former “Smash” star, 38, captioned a video of the two on the show that she posted to her Instagram Story. “Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

Spence posted a video of himself singing in the car “right before his accident,” McPhee also wrote.

“God bless you. Thankful for the time we had,” she added in the comments section of Spence’s video.

Fellow “Idol” alumni and others in the music industry also paid tribute to Spence in the comments section.

“Can’t believe this. rest in peace,” wrote Spence’s fellow season-19 contestant Alanis Sophia.

A representative for “American Idol” did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.