ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘American Idol’ runner-up Willie Spence dies at 23: ‘Lit up every room’

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

“American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence has died at age 23.

The singer, who competed last year on the ABC singing competition’s 19th season, died in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday, a relative told TMZ on Wednesday.

Additional details about the accident have not yet been released.

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence” the show tweeted. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Fifth season runner-up Katharine McPhee — who performed with Spence during his season on “Idol,” which was won by Chayce Beckham — paid tribute to the late singer.

“Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old,” the former “Smash” star, 38, captioned a video of the two on the show that she posted to her Instagram Story. “Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

Spence posted a video of himself singing in the car “right before his accident,” McPhee also wrote.

“God bless you. Thankful for the time we had,” she added in the comments section of Spence’s video.

Fellow “Idol” alumni and others in the music industry also paid tribute to Spence in the comments section.

“Can’t believe this. rest in peace,” wrote Spence’s fellow season-19 contestant Alanis Sophia.

A representative for “American Idol” did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Outsider.com

Chayce Beckham Tributes Fellow ‘American Idol’ Finalist Willie Spence After His Death

Chayce Beckham remembered his fellow Season 21 American Idol contestant, the late Willie Spence, in a heartbreaking social media post. Spence came in second to Beckham during last year’s competition. And while the two were each other’s biggest competitors, it didn’t stop them from becoming close friends who cheered each other on as they forged their respective careers in the music industry.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Mcphee
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence Passes Away at 23 Years Old

It’s a sad day for American Idol fans everywhere. Season 19 runner up Willie Spence, has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. Here’s everything we know. Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At the Age of 23. According to various local sources, American Idol runner up...
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

‘American Idol’ judges react to Willie Spence’s death at 23

The “American Idol” community is in mourning. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have paid tribute to Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, who tragically died in a car crash. The Georgia native was in Tennessee at the time of the accident, according to local news outlet Douglas Now. He was 23. Perry, 37, called Spence the “purest soul” in a Wednesday Instagram comment, gushing, “I love you Willie. … Sing with the angels my darling.” Bryan, for his part, tweeted, “Willie really did light up every room he walked into. He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#American Idol#Abc#Tmz
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Dies in Car Crash at 23

American Idol fans are mourning the death of season 19 runner-up, Willie Spence, after he was involved in a severe car crash. The budding star was just 23 years old. According to MEAWW, the former American Idol contestant had been in Nashville, Tennessee on October 11th when the tragic car crash occurred. Per the outlet, first responders transported Willie Spence to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Celebrate 21st Anniversary of ‘Idol’ With Wild Party: Photos

American Idol has been a reality TV staple for over two decades. To celebrate the show’s 21st birthday, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie attended an epic party, where they also announced who is invited the Hollywood show for the show’s new season in New Orleans on Sunday, October 9. Each holding a ticket with the phrase “You’re Invited” on it, the trio all looked incredibly celebratory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily News

Ringo Starr cancels remaining North American shows after testing positive for COVID again

COVID-19 just couldn’t let it be. Ringo Starr announced Thursday that he would be canceling the remainder of his North American tour — including stops in California and Mexico — due to a rebound case of COVID. “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid,” tweeted the former Beatles drummer, 82. “The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love.” The ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Just woke up what did I miss?': Robbie Coltrane's son shows he shares father's sense of humour in jokey tribute while daughter posts tender picture of her cuddling the Harry Potter star

Robbie Coltrane's son showed he shares his father's sense of humour with a jokey tribute reading: 'Just woke up what did I miss?', while the actor's daughter posted a tender picture. Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away yesterday aged 72 following a long health...
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy