ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s where UCF men’s and women’s hoops landed in AAC preseason polls

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cp9L6_0iVv8yKU00
UCF men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins, entering his seventh season in Orlando, has had to lean on the transfer portal to reconstruct his roster. Jason Beede/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The basketball coaches of the American Athletic Conference don’t have high expectations for the UCF men’s and women’s programs entering the upcoming season.

Guided by Johnny Dawkins , who’s in his seventh year coaching the men’s team, the Knights were selected to finish sixth out of 11 in the preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.

After winning the conference regular season and tournament championships last season, the women’s team, led by first-year coach Sytia Messer , was chosen to finish eighth.

Neither squad had a member on the preseason first and second conference teams.

Dawkins and Messer have had to rely on the NCAA transfer portal to rebuild their rosters.

Dawkins added six transfers, including Utah forward Lahat Thioune , ECU swingman Brandon Suggs and Indiana forward Michael Durr among others.

Messer, who replaces Katie Abrahamson-Henderson (Georgia), landed six transfers, including guards Rachel Ranke from Kansas State and Mya Burns from Georgia Southern.

Houston was picked as the AAC men’s basketball favorite while South Florida was chosen as the women’s basketball favorite.

First-place votes are in parenthesis.

Men’s

  1. Houston (10) 100
  2. Memphis (1) 87
  3. Cincinnati 82
  4. Tulane 74
  5. Temple 66
  6. UCF 51
  7. SMU 43
  8. Wichita State 35
  9. South Florida 33
  10. Tulsa 21
  11. East Carolina 13

Women’s

1. South Florida (9) 99

2. Houston (2) 89

3. SMU 73

4. Tulsa 66

5. Tulane 56

5. Memphis 56

7. Temple 43

8. UCF 38

9. Cincinnati 34

10. Wichita State 32

11. East Carolina 19

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Rhys Plumlee, former Ole Miss QB, ties UCF record in massive win over Temple

John Rhys Plumlee had a night for the ages as UCF obliterated Temple 70-13 in Orlando on Thursday. Plumlee, who transferred from Ole Miss in the offseason, accounted for 7 touchdowns on the evening. Four of them came through the air, 2 to Kobe Hudson and 2 to Ryan O’Keefe, as he was 18-of-22 for 373 yards passing. He also added 3 touchdowns on the ground, taking 7 carries for 37 yards. His 7 touchdowns accounted for tied a program record.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch UCF vs. Temple: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UCF Knights and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 15 of 2016. Temple and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Owls 16.8, the Knights 14.6), so any points scored will be well earned.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando musicians face off for an EST Gee opening slot at this Saturday's Central Florida Super Showcase

A local musician is going to score the coveted opening slot for Louisville rapper (and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator) EST Gee  at Gilt this Saturday — we just don’t know who that is yet. That’s because the winner of the Central Florida Super Showcase, a regular event put on by local concert promoters Melo and Foo Foo, will be the one to fill that spot. And that showcase hasn’t happened yet.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Memphis, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Indiana State
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
Orlando, FL
College Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia High School Football Preview: 10/14

This weekend has plenty of good high school football games for one to attend. There are five games on Friday 10/14, kickoff is approximately 7pm EST for all games. There is also a make-up game for district rivals Seabreeze Sandcrabs (1-4) and Deltona Wolves (5-1) on Monday 10/17. That game will kickoff around 6pm at Daytona Municipal Stadium and be broadcasted right here on WNDB.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon

The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
APOPKA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Dawkins
bungalower

College Park is getting a barbecue restaurant

St. Vic’s Smoke Shack (Instagram | Website) is about to open at 1858 N. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap] this weekend, just north of the Country Club of Orlando. St. Vic’s started as a food truck/trailer in the Conway area before securing the small brick-and-mortar on OBT and they offer a menu of smoke chicken, brisket, and ribs as platters or sandwiches. Click HERE for the menu.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaescape.com

Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Aac#Coaches Poll#Hoops#Knights#Kansas State#Tulane 74 Temple 66#Smu
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15

ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Tulane University
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living

The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl 'nearly stationary'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl is expected to move south Thursday after forming earlier this week in the Bay of Campeche, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was 255 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and 290 miles north of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had winds of 60 mph and was stationary.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy