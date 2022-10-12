Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Buckle up for a brutal earnings season that could push the stock market even lower
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Sept. 23, 2022, in New York City. The stock market’s second-quarter earnings season was better than expected this year. Even with inflation sitting near 40-year highs, S&P 500 companies managed to beat their earnings estimates by 4%...
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for First American (FAF)
FAF - Free Report) has been in investors' good books on the back of higher direct premiums and escrow fees, solid performance of the commercial market, effective capital deployment and strong liquidity position. Earnings Surprise History. First American has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, according to Oppenheimer's head technical analyst Ari Wald. His comments come amid a volatile month for US stocks after the Federal Reserve issued another 75-point rate hike in September, sticking to its pledge to bring inflation back to target levels. The Fed's hawkishness has sent stocks spiraling, with the S&P 500 notching a new closing low at the end of last month.
Motley Fool
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
Here's Why We Should Bet on Midstream Stocks to Beat Volatility
Stubbornly high inflation is keeping the broader equity market under pressure. Thus, to rein in inflation, which is at the 40-year high mark, the Federal Reserve is likely to opt for continued large interest-rate increases, thereby raising fears of recession and spurring market volatility. The energy sector is known for its volatile business scenario, and a slowdown in economic activities could significantly dent energy fuel demand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Business Services Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Robust Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q3 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 17, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In second-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were aided by increased net interest...
Zacks.com
What Makes FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) a New Buy Stock
FAT - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Zacks.com
W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.16, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.25% over the past month, lagging...
Zacks.com
Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FSR - Free Report) closed at $6.88, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.22% over the past month,...
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $113.46, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
GSK (GSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
GSK (. GSK - Free Report) closed at $30.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 2.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.
Zacks.com
Hershey (HSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HSY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227.80, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the chocolate...
Zacks.com
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HHS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.90, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of the marketing company had...
Zacks.com
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CSIQ - Free Report) closed at $30.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had lost 28.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.
Zacks.com
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
MERC - Free Report) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had...
Zacks.com
Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know
LULU - Free Report) closed at $288.78, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel...
Comments / 0