Dinwiddie County, VA

Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Dinwiddie County, VA
cbs19news

Woman fatally shot outside Westover Hills Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman was fatally shot outside of Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond, police say. According to the spokesman, James Mercante, there was a report of an altercation, and shots were fired during pickup time this afternoon. James says that the school was not a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

A man is expected to survive following a midnight shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC TV

Chesterfield Police investigating shooting early Saturday morning

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt around midnight on Saturday. According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

54-year-old Richmond man dies in I-95 crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield. State police say Antoine R. Page, 54, ran off the side of the road in his 2007 Chevrolet Impala, struck a guardrail, crossed back into the roadway and across all four lanes of the interstate. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a jersey wall.
RICHMOND, VA

