Woman killed in shooting outside Richmond elementary school
Two people were shot outside Westover Hills Elementary school in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Woman Killed In Richmond's Second Shooting Near School in 24 Hours
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game
Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Woman fatally shot outside Westover Hills Elementary School
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman was fatally shot outside of Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond, police say. According to the spokesman, James Mercante, there was a report of an altercation, and shots were fired during pickup time this afternoon. James says that the school was not a...
Driply Vapes on West Grace Street in Richmond robbed, owner wants more police in area
Scott Waters' vape shop, Driply Vapes, has never been robbed — until Wednesday night.
Police investigate five-vehicle crash on Goochland I-64 that sent one person to hospital, caused seven-mile backup
Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.
A man is expected to survive following a midnight shooting in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
Students describe 'utter chaos' after chemistry class 'explosion'
Dinwiddie High School student Alonna Perkins said she was in class on the second floor of the school building when she heard a loud bang that shook the walls of her classroom.
Chesterfield Police investigating shooting early Saturday morning
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt around midnight on Saturday. According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
Chemistry class 'explosion' sends students and teacher to the hospital
The investigation into just what went wrong in the classroom remained ongoing into Wednesday evening.
54-year-old Richmond man dies in I-95 crash
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield. State police say Antoine R. Page, 54, ran off the side of the road in his 2007 Chevrolet Impala, struck a guardrail, crossed back into the roadway and across all four lanes of the interstate. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a jersey wall.
Richmond mother says son tackled little sister to keep bullet from striking her
On late Sunday night as a Richmond family was trying to wind down from the weekend, gunfire erupted outside their Oliver Crossing apartment building.
Drive-thru customer fires gun at fast-food employee through his car door, video shows
After receiving his order, the driver takes a sip of his drink, pulls out a pistol and fires through his own car door at the drive-thru window.
Dinwiddie High School senior 'traumatized' after classroom 'explosion'
A Dinwiddie High School senior is traumatized after seeing her classmates catch on fire during a chemistry demonstration on Wednesday.
As chaos erupted at their kids' school, these dispatchers stayed calm
The long wait to find out if their children were okay was a difficult time for parents. This time was made even harder on dispatchers who sent emergency crews to their children's school.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
Past Dinwiddie superintendent speaks out about fire in chemistry classroom
Former Dinwiddie Superintendent Dr. Charles Maranzano said he would have taken a different approach when communicating with the public.
