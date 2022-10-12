Read full article on original website
WTVC
Crash kills 66-year-old motorcyclist in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, say police
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash in front of the Hobby Lobby in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police. The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Stuart Road at the east entrance of the Hobby Lobby. Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County. Both teams come into this game with a 4-3 record.
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
WTVC
The Chattanooga Green Prix is on!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Green Prix is on! The electrical vehicle race is a 2-day event taking place on October 28th and 29th. The race is supported by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Gestamp, River City Company, BarCom, Greater Chattanooga Robotics, and the Sports Car Club of America. Stay connected...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Friendship Christian vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Friendship Christian vs. East Hamilton. Friendship Christian from Lebanon brought a perfect record to Hamilton County tonight.
WTVC
Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
WTVC
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are working to learn more details on a fight at a Chattanooga bar between a bouncer and customer captured on video. An attorney representing the customer says the altercation should've stopped at the door. The security camera video, posted to YouTube, shows a bouncer at...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police Officers injured in crash on I-24 West
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Thursday, Oct. 13 5:00 a.m.) Chattanooga Police confirm two officers were hurt when an SUV tried to drive around a crash scene. Officers were on I-24 West near the 178 mile marker. Police were working at the scene of an accident involving a semi truck,...
WTVC
Georgia Senator Reverend Warnock pushing for Chattooga County flooding disaster relief
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D) sent a letter to President Biden Thursday asking for support of the state's request for a major disaster declaration and individual assistance for Chattooga County following severe flooding in September, a press release says. Flash flooding happened in Chattooga...
WTVC
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic: Fall brings along allergy season
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fall brings along allergy season. Dr. Marc Cromie speaks about preventative measures that we can all take to stay prepared for allergy season. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
All things music with Hits 96's Gino Devaney
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You hear him on the radio at HITS 96 but today Gino D. is back at The Daily Refresh to talk all things music and pop culture.
WTVC
Missing teen from Dekalb County Alabama
DEKALB COUNTY, AL — The Dekalb County Sheriff's office has reported a missing teen last seen on September 26th, 2022. in the Valley Head area in Alabama. 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis is 5ft 6in and weighs about 100-120 pounds. She has Red Hair, Hazel Eyes. Anyone with information is...
WTVC
Multi-vehicle crash closes all southbound lanes of State Route 153 at Amnicola Highway
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the TDOT Smartway cameras, a multi-vehicle crash is being reported at mile marker 5.4 on State Route 153. Officials say the crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Friday at Amnicola Highway. At this time, all southbound lanes are blocked as well as...
WTVC
Chattanoogans at risk with rising mailbox thefts, woman who almost lost $2,500 attests
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police have issued a warning for anyone sending important documents or checks through the mail. With mailbox thieves becoming more prominent, they're telling people to avoid drop-off boxes. Thursday we spoke to one woman who can attest to this due to her own run in...
WTVC
Campfire series at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard discusses the ongoing campfire series and other exciting events happening at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. (423) 821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
House Fire on Maple Street, Injuries and Explosions; CFD says
Chattanooga — A house fire Saturday morning at around 8:30 AM sent two people to the hospital says Chattanooga Fire Department. CFD says the fire was at a residence in the 2500 block of Maple Street in the Forest Acres area. One of the people taken to the hospital...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy. Our Friday Night Rivals game for the week. Tyner rolled into the game with a 7-0 record. Their opponents had only scored 20 points all season.
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
