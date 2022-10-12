ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TN

WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Chattanooga Green Prix is on!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Green Prix is on! The electrical vehicle race is a 2-day event taking place on October 28th and 29th. The race is supported by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Gestamp, River City Company, BarCom, Greater Chattanooga Robotics, and the Sports Car Club of America. Stay connected...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Chattanooga Police Officers injured in crash on I-24 West

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Thursday, Oct. 13 5:00 a.m.) Chattanooga Police confirm two officers were hurt when an SUV tried to drive around a crash scene. Officers were on I-24 West near the 178 mile marker. Police were working at the scene of an accident involving a semi truck,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Missing teen from Dekalb County Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, AL — The Dekalb County Sheriff's office has reported a missing teen last seen on September 26th, 2022. in the Valley Head area in Alabama. 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis is 5ft 6in and weighs about 100-120 pounds. She has Red Hair, Hazel Eyes. Anyone with information is...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WTVC

Campfire series at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard discusses the ongoing campfire series and other exciting events happening at the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. (423) 821-1160. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

