Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Texas Empowerment Academy is now enrolling Pre-K3 through 12th grade

Providing children with an innovative alternative for educational excellence in grades "Pre-K3" through 12, Texas Empowerment Academy goes beyond the classroom to create a community in which students, teachers, and staff thrive. Take a look at what sets this Austin charter school apart. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD police officer to run three marathons over three days

An Austin ISD police officer will be traveling to Utah to run not one, not two, but three marathons. Officer Dori Livingston will be running the marathons over three consecutive days, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The Tahoe Triple Marathon spans over two states and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement

At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Health Center's new Cedar Park location

Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Center's new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Legacy Rising: An Austin Gay Men's Chorus Benefit Event

Making harmony in more than the musical sense, Austin Gay Men's Chorus is central Texas' longest-running LGBTQ vocal performance group, and you're invited to their upcoming show, Legacy Rising. Artistic Director, Daniel Arredondo joins Trevor Scott to share how this event will support Austin Gay Men's Chorus. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

It's Fall Market season and Frida Friday ATX is hosting several events

Our Hispanic Heritage Month series continues! It's never too early to start holiday shopping, and this month you can join Frida Friday ATX to support the Latinx, Bi-poc and Queer Creative community. Frida Friday ATX vendor, Veronica Ramirez is joins Chelsey Khan to share what special events they're hosting this...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council taking steps to protect the environment

At this week’s Austin City Council meeting, members approved a resolution directing the city manager to work with downtown businesses to reduce single-use plastics in the entertainment and tourism district. CBS Austin asked bars and restaurants how they feel about the council's efforts. Some shared they’ve already taken steps...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mosquito traps in Georgetown test positive for West Nile Virus

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Williamson County health officials say two mosquito traps in Georgetown tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples are located in Geneva Park and Berry Creek. They were collected on October 11 and the lab results were returned on October 13 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

The Driskill is Texas' most haunted hotel, according to Yelp

Spooky season is here, and a Downtown Austin hotel can give you quite the fright. The Driskill was named the most haunted hotel in Texas by Yelp. On Friday, Yelp released its top 15 most haunted hotels and it's top 20 most haunted restaurant and bars in Texas. The company...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Doctor provides tips on minimizing dust impact for ACL weekend 2

AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's sunny, raining, or dusty, the environmental factors seem to capture the attention during ACL weekends. 2022 is no exception, with many people experiencing problems with dust. Ahead of weekend two, the city says their Operations and Maintenance staff have been watering mulch areas along with the turf nightly.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy crew member recounts deployment to Florida for Hurricane Ian

We don't normally think of them as first responders, but electric utility crews from Austin Energy and across the country rushed to Florida to help get the lights back on after Hurricane Ian. Working with electrical equipment in flooded streets is an obvious risk but responding to a mass power outage in large numbers can pose its own dangers.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Austin

Updated COVID-19 booster available for children ages 5 through 11

AUSTIN, Texas — Children ages 5 through 11 can now get the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster. The FDA and CDC approved the shots today, saying say this booster will help protect against old and new variants. "We are now like 2.5 years into COVID," said Dr. Donald Murphey, Pediatric...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Music, football and soccer draw big weekend crowds to Austin

Major events will have music, football and soccer fans out in full force every day this weekend. Weekend Two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is underway, and Saturday Longhorn Football takes on Iowa State at home. Plus, Sunday Austin FC hosts the team’s first-ever playoff match. All...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Sarah Wolf with Good Party ATX has your weekend rundown

ACL Fest weekend 2 is about to kick off, but if you are not heading out to Zilker Park this weekend, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX curated a list of other fun festivities that feature good food, good music and more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
AUSTIN, TX

