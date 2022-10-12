Read full article on original website
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Texas Empowerment Academy is now enrolling Pre-K3 through 12th grade
Providing children with an innovative alternative for educational excellence in grades "Pre-K3" through 12, Texas Empowerment Academy goes beyond the classroom to create a community in which students, teachers, and staff thrive. Take a look at what sets this Austin charter school apart. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
Austin ISD police officer to run three marathons over three days
An Austin ISD police officer will be traveling to Utah to run not one, not two, but three marathons. Officer Dori Livingston will be running the marathons over three consecutive days, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The Tahoe Triple Marathon spans over two states and...
'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement
At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
Trevor and Dot Scott tour Firehouse Health Center's new Cedar Park location
Pet parents are going to be happy to hear that Firehouse Animal Health Center's new Cedar Park hospital has everything you could want under one roof. Trevor Scott and Dot Scott, went out to their location to explore all the state of the art services available for your fur babies! Dr. Sherry Hill gives them a tour and you can tag along too!
Travis County provides more than 60 doses of Naloxone to bartenders working at ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Day one of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival has wrapped up for the night and county officials are making sure everyone is staying safe this weekend. Hundreds of medical staff are carrying naloxone this year, including bartenders working the festival. Naloxone or...
Comic book superheroes and villains visit patients at Dell Children's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Comic book superheroes took a pause on saving the world and the villains escaped prison to pay a visit to young patients at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin on Thursday. The Dell Children's located at 4900 Mueller Boulevard teamed up with the Austin Police Department...
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
What do you think of when you hear words like "will," "trust," and "beneficiaries," You might be thinking "I don't need to worry about that until I retire." Our next guest will tell you that's probably not the best idea. Attorney John Levy joins Trevor Scott this morning to discuss...
Legacy Rising: An Austin Gay Men's Chorus Benefit Event
Making harmony in more than the musical sense, Austin Gay Men's Chorus is central Texas' longest-running LGBTQ vocal performance group, and you're invited to their upcoming show, Legacy Rising. Artistic Director, Daniel Arredondo joins Trevor Scott to share how this event will support Austin Gay Men's Chorus. Follow us on...
Check out this bedazzled truck! Austin man transforms rust bucket for ACL Music Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — From rust bucket to rhinestone gem. Cleveland Shinn, owner of Oddball Kustom Garage turned an old 1976 GMC K15, into a bedazzled beauty on display at the 2022 ACL Music Festival. Cleveland says Austin-based concert promoter C3 Presents LLC, which runs ACL, asked to think outside...
It's Fall Market season and Frida Friday ATX is hosting several events
Our Hispanic Heritage Month series continues! It's never too early to start holiday shopping, and this month you can join Frida Friday ATX to support the Latinx, Bi-poc and Queer Creative community. Frida Friday ATX vendor, Veronica Ramirez is joins Chelsey Khan to share what special events they're hosting this...
Austin City Council taking steps to protect the environment
At this week’s Austin City Council meeting, members approved a resolution directing the city manager to work with downtown businesses to reduce single-use plastics in the entertainment and tourism district. CBS Austin asked bars and restaurants how they feel about the council's efforts. Some shared they’ve already taken steps...
Mosquito traps in Georgetown test positive for West Nile Virus
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Williamson County health officials say two mosquito traps in Georgetown tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples are located in Geneva Park and Berry Creek. They were collected on October 11 and the lab results were returned on October 13 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.
The Driskill is Texas' most haunted hotel, according to Yelp
Spooky season is here, and a Downtown Austin hotel can give you quite the fright. The Driskill was named the most haunted hotel in Texas by Yelp. On Friday, Yelp released its top 15 most haunted hotels and it's top 20 most haunted restaurant and bars in Texas. The company...
Doctor provides tips on minimizing dust impact for ACL weekend 2
AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's sunny, raining, or dusty, the environmental factors seem to capture the attention during ACL weekends. 2022 is no exception, with many people experiencing problems with dust. Ahead of weekend two, the city says their Operations and Maintenance staff have been watering mulch areas along with the turf nightly.
Concerns about Central Health's performance prompts audit from Travis County Commissioners
AUSTIN, Texas — Community members are expressing concerns about Central Health which has prompted Travis County commissioners to request a third-party performance audit. Central Health has an annual financial audit but what commissioners are requesting will look beyond that to determine if the money is being spent efficiently. The...
Austin Energy crew member recounts deployment to Florida for Hurricane Ian
We don't normally think of them as first responders, but electric utility crews from Austin Energy and across the country rushed to Florida to help get the lights back on after Hurricane Ian. Working with electrical equipment in flooded streets is an obvious risk but responding to a mass power outage in large numbers can pose its own dangers.
Updated COVID-19 booster available for children ages 5 through 11
AUSTIN, Texas — Children ages 5 through 11 can now get the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster. The FDA and CDC approved the shots today, saying say this booster will help protect against old and new variants. "We are now like 2.5 years into COVID," said Dr. Donald Murphey, Pediatric...
Music, football and soccer draw big weekend crowds to Austin
Major events will have music, football and soccer fans out in full force every day this weekend. Weekend Two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is underway, and Saturday Longhorn Football takes on Iowa State at home. Plus, Sunday Austin FC hosts the team’s first-ever playoff match. All...
Barkin' Creek Dog Kitchen + Bath offers a 360 experience for all breeds of fur babies
We are dog people—and Austin is a dog town. So it makes sense that our pet stores would be anything but ordinary. Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen and Bath is the perfect example. They have freshly cooked meals and treats, grooming ad spa services, it truly is your one perfect spot for all your pupper needs!
Sarah Wolf with Good Party ATX has your weekend rundown
ACL Fest weekend 2 is about to kick off, but if you are not heading out to Zilker Park this weekend, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX curated a list of other fun festivities that feature good food, good music and more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
