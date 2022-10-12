ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at Family Discount Mart

A Leesburg woman was sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at the Family Discount Mart. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 22, was arrested after she was spotted in the wee hours Monday removing trash from a can and dispersing it on the ground in the parking lot at the store at 2201 Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, he determined that Coulliette had been previously banned from the store.
LEESBURG, FL
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
DEBARY, FL
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If You Run in a Car We Chase You, If You Run On Foot the K9s Chase You, If You Try to Hide in the Woods STAR Chases You!

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If you run in a car we chase you, if you run on foot we let the K9s chase you, if you try to hide in the woods STAR chases you. Moral of the story – Don’t break the law in Brevard County, and if you do, be ready for your butt to go straight to jail. This is Brevard where we are tough on crime and even tougher on criminals, so if you run you are only going to jail tired!
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning

A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust

TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
FLORIDA STATE

