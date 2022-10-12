Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
2 dead after Florida jewelry store owner shoots at suspects during attempted robbery, police say
Two suspects died after police said a Florida jewelry store owner shot at them during an attempted robbery, NBC affiliate WESH reported.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at Family Discount Mart
A Leesburg woman was sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at the Family Discount Mart. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 22, was arrested after she was spotted in the wee hours Monday removing trash from a can and dispersing it on the ground in the parking lot at the store at 2201 Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, he determined that Coulliette had been previously banned from the store.
2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
click orlando
Plane crashes in Volusia County after engine failure, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A plane crashed in Volusia County Thursday evening after the pilot reported an engine failure, according to Edgewater Fire Rescue Department. The plane landed in the grass next to the runway at Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach at about 5 p.m., officials said.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
click orlando
Osceola County deputies search for missing woman from Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Osceola County deputies are asking for information about a missing woman out of Kissimmee Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west area of...
spacecoastdaily.com
SEPTEMBER 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
fox35orlando.com
Woman choking in St. Cloud restaurant saved by off-duty firefighter
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A woman who was choking on a piece of food at a St. Cloud Outback Steakhouse was saved by an off-duty firefighter who happened to be at the right place at the right time. On October 9, a woman was having dinner at the Outback Steakhouse...
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid
DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
spacecoastdaily.com
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If You Run in a Car We Chase You, If You Run On Foot the K9s Chase You, If You Try to Hide in the Woods STAR Chases You!
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: If you run in a car we chase you, if you run on foot we let the K9s chase you, if you try to hide in the woods STAR chases you. Moral of the story – Don’t break the law in Brevard County, and if you do, be ready for your butt to go straight to jail. This is Brevard where we are tough on crime and even tougher on criminals, so if you run you are only going to jail tired!
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in collision on Enterprise Road in Orange City, police say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City Wednesday night, according to police. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Enterprise Road, just south of Volusia Avenue. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four...
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning
A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
villages-news.com
Couple who refused to pay hotel’s pet fee jailed after dogs found near heat exhaustion
A couple who refused to pay a local hotel’s pet fee were arrested after their dogs were found near heat exhaustion. Lady Lake police were called shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday to the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to investigate an animal cruelty complaint. Officers found...
WCJB
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Martinez, of 39, was arrested after giving candy to her two-year old toddler that she said, was covered with fentanyl. The child’s grandparents said the toddler became lethargic after eating the candy. “The child was passing out, in and out of consciousness, in the...
fox13news.com
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust
TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
