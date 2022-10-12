Three students, 1 teacher taken to hospital after chemistry class ‘incident’ at Dinwiddie High School

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three Dinwiddie High School students and one teacher were sent to hospitals after an “incident” in a chemistry class caused the school to be evacuated and closed early.

According to Dinwiddie County Public Schools, the incident, which happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, was confined to a chemistry classroom on the second floor of Dinwiddie High School. At least two ambulances and several police vehicles were seen responding to the school before 11 a.m.

Incident at Dinwiddie High School causes early release for students Wednesday. (Photo: Tammy Edwards)

According to a joint release from the school district, Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office and Dinwiddie Fire and EMS, the fire alarm was pulled and all students were immediately evacuated from the building.

“It sounded like somebody was coming through the wall, or like a really large fight,” Said Alanna Perkins, a senior at Dinwiddie High School.

Emergency personnel were called to the school at 9:23 a.m., three students were taken to VCU Medical Center, a teacher was taken to a local hospital and one student was treated at the scene. The school district has not disclosed the condition of the students or teacher.

The exact chain of events that led to the fire is under investigation. The school will have a remote learning day tomorrow and will be back in the classrooms Friday, during which a support team will be available for students and staff members.

“It could have been me or anybody,” said Perkins. “It’s really sad that it happened at a school where you think you are supposed to be safe at.”

