San Antonio LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe temporarily closed
Luther's Cafe — the venerable North Main Avenue destination for burgers, milkshakes and drag shows — has closed to deal with plumbing issues, MySA reports .
A sign on the front door tells visitors that the business is “closed at this time" and encourages them to check its website for more details. However, no website details were available at press time.
But in a Facebook message, Luther's officials thanked MySA for its concern but explained that the closure is only expected to be temporary.
Construction in a nearby building caused issues with Luther's plumbing, forcing it to suspend operation, MySA reports. The cafe’s representative said staff plan to be serving again by Halloween.
Luther’s opened in 1949, and over the years, became a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community. The restaurant was first located on the corner of Locust Street and Main Avenue, then later moved to Main and Evergreen Street.
In 2012, Luther's relocated to its current spot at 1503 N. Main Ave., becoming one of the fixtures of the Main Drag, the city's LGBTQ+ nightlife district.
Comments / 5