TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO