Tampa, FL

St. Petersburg College celebrates 95 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For 95 years, St. Petersburg College has provided a quality college education for Bay Area residents. "This has been amazing. St. Petersburg College was built to help individuals gain a credential so that they can earn a high-living job. And we're just glad to be a part of it," said Tanjua Williams, president of St. Petersburg College. "You can't go anywhere in Pinellas County and not meet someone who either attended, graduated or works at St Petersburg College."
'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste

TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
Florida's largest pumpkin finds home in Tampa right before Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. - A prize-worthy pumpkin has a new home in Tampa just in time for Halloween, and it’s the largest pumpkin in Florida. Barry Lawrance, the owner of Bearss Groves farmer’s market on Lake Magdalene Boulevard, said he bought the 969-pound gourd at auction in Michigan. He set up a display and put the pumpkin in place using a tractor on Wednesday.
Help for crowded animal shelters

After Hurricane Ian passed, Manatee County Animal Welfare saw an increase in animals coming through their doors. Like many shelters across the state, they were already at max capacity.
Lakewood High football continues Pinellas County dominance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Lakewood High School football team has high hopes of carrying on its incredible winning streak. At every practice, the members of the Lakewood High School football team wear their pride like a badge of honor. "I wear it around my neck like a trophy," stated...
Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises

TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
