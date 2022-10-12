Read full article on original website
Southwest Florida communities in need of baby supplies after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian decimated communities across Southwest Florida, leaving thousands with no homes, no power, and no way to feed or care for their young children and infants. Susan Beauvois, the executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, said they delivered resources to about 900...
For the first time, task force recommends anxiety screenings for children as young as 8
TAMPA, Fla. - The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force found that screening in primary care can help identify anxiety and depression in older children and teens who are not showing symptoms. This week it released new recommendations calling for screening for anxiety in children and teens who are 8 to...
St. Petersburg College celebrates 95 years
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For 95 years, St. Petersburg College has provided a quality college education for Bay Area residents. "This has been amazing. St. Petersburg College was built to help individuals gain a credential so that they can earn a high-living job. And we're just glad to be a part of it," said Tanjua Williams, president of St. Petersburg College. "You can't go anywhere in Pinellas County and not meet someone who either attended, graduated or works at St Petersburg College."
'There's a responsible way': City of Tampa urges residents to recycle E-Waste
TAMPA, Fla. - It's International E-Waste Day, and the City of Tampa is hoping to make recycling old hardware as easy as possible. Many rely on technology in this modern, digital age, but the problem is that as we upgrade and buy the latest and greatest, we're leaving behind tons and tons of so-called E-waste. It's all old technology that gets tossed to the wayside, but it is often harmful to people and the environment.
Florida and its police departments offering incentives to attract new recruits
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is making a hard push to lure law enforcement officers to the state, offering incentives and reimbursements to relocate. Local agencies are sweetening the deal with their own perks from scholarships to increased salaries. While agencies nationwide deal with staffing shortages, Florida vowed to become "the...
Florida's largest pumpkin finds home in Tampa right before Halloween
TAMPA, Fla. - A prize-worthy pumpkin has a new home in Tampa just in time for Halloween, and it’s the largest pumpkin in Florida. Barry Lawrance, the owner of Bearss Groves farmer’s market on Lake Magdalene Boulevard, said he bought the 969-pound gourd at auction in Michigan. He set up a display and put the pumpkin in place using a tractor on Wednesday.
St. Pete Instagram account auctions off date with local for SWFL Hurricane Ian relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It all started with a cup of coffee and a picture. People bid for a date with one bachelor to help with Hurricane Ian relief. It's a creative fundraiser that began with an Instagram account as the Southwest Florida community works to rebuild. Bryant Nardozzi, the...
Replica of Vietnam Veterans War Memorial set up at Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A replica of the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial has been set up at Tampa's Julian B. Lane Park. The wall is part of a series of events to celebrate and honor American veterans and first responders. Each name has its own story behind it. It took a...
Non-profit flies Manatee County animals out of state as shelters reach max capacity
SARASOTA, Fla. - After Hurricane Ian passed, Manatee County Animal Welfare saw an increase in animals coming through their doors. Like many shelters across the state, they were already at max capacity. "We started to see almost double the animals coming into our facility on a daily basis," said Sarah...
Early voting days expanded in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties; residents can request vote-by-mail ballots
SARASOTA, Fla. - In an executive order issued Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced steps to ensure residents in Florida counties "severely impacted by Hurricane Ian" will have a chance to vote in the midterm election next month. According to a news release from the governor's office, the Supervisor of Elections...
Deputy shares experience of stopping suspect with stolen truck, kidnapped children
TAMPA, Fla. - For any law enforcement officer, a carjacking is a high-risk call. For a Hillsborough County deputy, stopping a man behind the wheel of a stolen truck with two children inside was a tense, fast-moving situation, but keeping everyone calm was crucial. Typically, deputies come into these calls...
Lakewood High football continues Pinellas County dominance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Lakewood High School football team has high hopes of carrying on its incredible winning streak. At every practice, the members of the Lakewood High School football team wear their pride like a badge of honor. "I wear it around my neck like a trophy," stated...
'Florida was his breakout state': New book digs up stories of Elvis Presley's time in the Sunshine State
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa's Ft. Homer Hesterly Armory – now the Glazer Jewish Community Center – was once a castle for The King. Bob Kealing, a former TV newsman who set out to see why Elvis saw so much of the Sunshine State, said that it's the only place where he played all four of his tours between May 1955 and August 1956.
Wauchula great ape sanctuary hunkered down as Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida
WAUCHULA, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida a couple of weeks ago, it wasn't just people and their pets hunkering down for dear life. Sixty-nine great apes and nearly two dozen caretakers rode out the storm at their sanctuary in Wauchula. It was the fifth hurricane they've weathered...
Shooting at South Tampa apartment complex critically injures teenager, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot at a South Tampa apartment complex. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday at the Arbor Flats complex at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. "It's so sad," said Cecilia Finneran, a neighbor at the complex....
Hillsborough deputy stops man in stolen truck with kids inside
For any law enforcement officer, a carjacking is a high-risk call. For a Hillsborough County deputy, stopping a man behind the wheel of a stolen truck with two children inside was a tense, fast-moving situation, but keeping everyone calm was crucial.
Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises
TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
