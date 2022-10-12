In celebration of the Kentucky Derby’s 150th anniversary in 2024, Churchill Downs Racetrack has partnered with Roundtable Entertainment and Wrigley Media to produce the upcoming series “The Derby.” The show doesn’t yet have a telecast partner, but will be shopped to global Kentucky Derby broadcasters at the Mipcom programming conference. “There is nothing more thrilling than the spectacle of the Kentucky Derby. We are very excited to partner with Roundtable Entertainment and Wrigley Media Group to share this extraordinary experience with our fans around the world,” said Mike Anderson, Churchill Downs Racetrack president, in a statement. Season 1 of “The Derby”...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO