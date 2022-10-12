Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
theadvocate.com
Beware scammers pretending to be Baton Rouge police officers, department says
Scammers are pretending to be Baton Rouge police officers, telling victims to send them money to stop an arrest warrant from being issued, the department said in an alert Thursday. The scammers are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names, the alert says. People in the city and surrounding areas...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge scales back system that lets employees work while collecting retirement
A program that allows some Baton Rouge city-parish employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits that may have violated Internal Revenue Service rules was significantly cut back by the Metro Council on Wednesday. Following nearly two years of negotiations, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city-parish Employees Retirement...
wbrz.com
Mayor's office takes public's questions about stormwater utility fee; many attendees say they're unhappy
BATON ROUGE - The Main Library was packed Thursday night as many had questions about the proposed stormwater utility fee. Many attendees, like Joy Womack, said a lot of questions were asked, but very few were answered. "They never would answer a question directly. We deserve answers. It's not a...
wbrz.com
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables
BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
wbrz.com
Zachary farm co-owner says he will have to pay $11K if stormwater utility fee approved
ZACHARY - Even a farm out in Zachary is not exempt from the new Stormwater Utility Fee that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome introduced last week. James Womack co-owns a farm, and says business is tough as it is. "Fertilizer and seeds are triple the cost, it's very expensive to be...
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
wbrz.com
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for answers
BATON ROUGE - A month into the murder investigation of 21-year-old Allie Rice, and there are still more questions than answers. “We’re basically sitting, waiting patiently for anything we can grasp on to right now," said Paul Rice, Allie's father. Paul Rice told WBRZ Friday afternoon that he still...
theadvocate.com
Letters: New stormwater district is a tax without a vote
Two things are egregiously wrong with the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome administration's proposal to create a new stormwater district. First, it is a tax imposed without a vote of the people. That's a basic, fundamental violation of principles. No matter how much it is called a fee, it is a tax on real property, and will travel with the annual property tax bill.
wbrz.com
Amid concerns about storing CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Livingston council approves moratorium on injection wells
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A moratorium on injection wells was approved during a parish council meeting Thursday evening. It's in an effort to slow down Air Products from storing carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas. People living near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police crack down on 'looming' gang violence, leaving some relieved, others worried
Amid what he described as the threat of “looming” gang violence, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced last month that some neighborhoods would see a dramatic increase in officer patrols as part of a violence-reduction strategy he described as “micro-targeting.”. Additional officers, police dogs, and tactical...
wbrz.com
BRPD uncovering details on violent offenders and gang recruiting with new microtargeting initiative
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is progressing with its microtargeting strategies to reduce crime-filled neighborhoods. So far, the strategies are revealing concerns over repeat offenders and juvenile gangs recruiting in classrooms. Plans for advanced microtargeting were announced during a press conference held with city officials after a...
brproud.com
Attorney of suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road addresses arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The son of a former NFL player bonded out of a jail on Wednesday. Walter ‘Andrew’ Brister IV, better known as Andrew, turned himself in to police for a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday. On Saturday night, 44-year-old father Jude Jarreau was killed during a...
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for thieves accused of stealing nearly $4K
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify multiple thieves. Investigators said they have reason to believe the people sought are connected to a theft and access device fraud investigation of more than $3,800. Authorities ask if you have...
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
