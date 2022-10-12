ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge scales back system that lets employees work while collecting retirement

A program that allows some Baton Rouge city-parish employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits that may have violated Internal Revenue Service rules was significantly cut back by the Metro Council on Wednesday. Following nearly two years of negotiations, the council unanimously approved amendments to the city-parish Employees Retirement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables

BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: New stormwater district is a tax without a vote

Two things are egregiously wrong with the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome administration's proposal to create a new stormwater district. First, it is a tax imposed without a vote of the people. That's a basic, fundamental violation of principles. No matter how much it is called a fee, it is a tax on real property, and will travel with the annual property tax bill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD uncovering details on violent offenders and gang recruiting with new microtargeting initiative

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is progressing with its microtargeting strategies to reduce crime-filled neighborhoods. So far, the strategies are revealing concerns over repeat offenders and juvenile gangs recruiting in classrooms. Plans for advanced microtargeting were announced during a press conference held with city officials after a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

