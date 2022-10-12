Two things are egregiously wrong with the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome administration's proposal to create a new stormwater district. First, it is a tax imposed without a vote of the people. That's a basic, fundamental violation of principles. No matter how much it is called a fee, it is a tax on real property, and will travel with the annual property tax bill.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO