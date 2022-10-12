ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cyprus' flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules.

Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said, in all, similar citizenship revocation proceedings have been set in motion for 60 investors and 159 of their dependents over the past year, with six individuals already having their travel documents annulled.

The Cypriot government is trying to rectify flaws, loopholes and oversights during the program’s 13-year run that came to a head in 2020 when an undercover TV report allegedly showed the parliamentary speaker and a powerful lawmaker claiming that they could skirt the rules to grant citizenship to a fictitious Chinese investor supposedly convicted of fraud in his country.

The TV report touched off widespread anger domestically and tarnished the country’s reputation among other European Union nations, prompting the government to scrap it.

The program had generated more than 9 billion euros ($8.7 billion) for the country that was reeling from a 2013 financial crisis that brought it to the verge of bankruptcy and led its second-largest bank to shut down.

The program proved particularly attractive to foreign investors because obtaining an EU passport allowed them access to the 27-member bloc. Hundreds of passports were issued to wealthy Russians.

But an independent commission charged with investigating the program found that it operated “with blanks and omissions, without a legal framework and almost without a regulatory framework.””

The four-member commission said over half of a total 6,779 passports may have been issued unlawfully to investors’ dependents or top company executives because there were no such laws governing that, while a third of the remainder were granted to investors who failed to meet all the criteria.

The commission recommended citizenship revocation in 85 cases in which the applicants may have committed criminal or other offenses to secure a passport.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cyprus#Passport#Nicosia#Cypriot#Chinese#Eu
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
CBS News

21 dead and dozens missing after 2 migrant ships sink off Greece, prompting dramatic rescues on steep cliffs

Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats rose to 21, with many still missing. The boats went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort, as residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Pakistan Opposition Leader Arrested for ‘Highly Obnoxious’ Tweet

An opposition leader in Pakistan was arrested Thursday morning over a tweet about the country’s military chief that authorities deemed “highly obnoxious and intimidating.” Azam Swati was taken into custody in Islamabad after his house was raided without a search warrant, Swati’s lawyer says. “He was blindfolded and treated like a terrorist,” attorney Babar Awan said, adding that the country had become “fascist.” Swati’s Wednesday evening tweet about military boss General Qamar Javed Bajwa came in response to a court case in which incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted of money laundering. “Mr Bajwa...
WORLD
The Guardian

Taiwan’s citizen warriors prepare to confront looming threat from China

On a sleepy Sunday morning 50 anonymous young men and women have wandered into a nondescript Taipei office for training with Kuma Academy. The one-day course includes cross-strait geopolitics and strategy, invasion scenarios, and disinformation. Later, they’re taught the difference between the opposing armies’ uniforms, and how to tie a tourniquet.
MILITARY
The Independent

Tory former minister to chair new body aiming to return Elgin Marbles to Greece

Conservative former culture minister Lord Vaizey will chair a new body aiming to return the so-called Elgin Marbles to Greece.The ex-MP for Wantage and Didcot will use the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Heritage Act to bring a motion before the House of Lords to debate “contested heritage”.Speaking to the BBC ahead of Thursday’s debate, Lord Vaizey said he is confident “a deal is within reach”.As ⁦@UKHouseofLords⁩ prepares to debate ⁦@edvaizey⁩ motion on 40th anniversary of 1983 Heritage Act, instructive to see some UK ‘contested heritage’ - transom stern of English flagship King Charles, captured at Chatham in 1667 -...
WORLD
getnews.info

Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens

Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
TRAVEL
howafrica.com

Ivorian Immigrant Begins Tenure As Member Of Parliament In Italy

On Thursday, Italy’s lower house of parliament welcomed its first ever Black member. Aboubakar Soumahoro’s first day as a parliamentarian was rich in symbolism. The farm boots show his humble beginnings as an immigrant farm worker more than 20 years ago. “We will work for those who are...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
194K+
Followers
134K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy