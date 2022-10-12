Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Of...
WALA-TV FOX10
altoday.com
Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction of Covington County woman
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the conviction of Zhanna Shaye Bolling, age 34, for murder. On November 3, 2021, Bolling was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court for the murder of Ed Foster. Her conviction was upheld by the Court on October 7, 2022.
gulfcoastmedia.com
Robertsdale ends Cattle, Fair Association lease on Coliseum; county fair unaffected, officials say
ROBERTSDALE – The city of Robertsdale has taken over operation of the Baldwin County Coliseum after ending the lease of the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association, Mayor Charles Murphy said Monday, Oct. 11. The Cattle and Fair Association leased the facility since the Coliseum opened in 2009. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA: Colorado man killed in Monroe County wreck
UPDATE: A two-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a 28-year-old Colorado man early Friday afternoon. Ethan L. Roberts, 28, of Aurora, Colo., was fatally injured when the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was operating hit a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by 51-year-old Frisco City man. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
atmorenews.com
Atmore man jailed for possession of meth
The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia capital murder defendant argues for charge to be dropped, cites ALEA agent’s false testimony
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - A judge is mulling an argument that he should dismiss a capital murder charge over false testimony that the defense alleges amounts to prosecutorial misconduct but that the district attorney contends was an innocent mistake. Circuit Judge Jack Weaver held a hearing on the matter in...
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped
Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Health welcomes new physicians to pediatric clinic
Andalusia Health on Monday announced the addition of two pediatricians to its staff at the Andalusia Pediatrics Clinic, Srikanth Garlapati, MD, MPH and Srividhya Sridharan, MD. Dr Garlapati, affectionately known as “Dr G.” by his patients, last served at West Virginia University as their Pediatric Resident since 2015; and Dr...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
niceville.com
Alleged drug dealer sought in connection with overdose returned to Okaloosa
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man sought in connection with an overdose death has been extradited back to Okaloosa County from Ohio, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Chad Long, 46, of Woodland Avenue in Florosa, was...
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths
On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
Vigil for former Daphne High soccer coach who died from rare form of cancer
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Trione Park in Daphne for 32-year-old former Daphne High School soccer coach, Adam Looney, who passed away Thursday morning during his fight against a rare form of cancer, according to someone close to the matter. Looney leaves behind a […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired disturbance Tuesday afternoon at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments. The sheriff's office says deputies received a call after the incident that two males were armed and shooting at each other. Deputies found evidence of gunfire, but there are no known victims at this time.
wdhn.com
