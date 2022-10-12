ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TN

newstalk941.com

Baxter Wastewater Treatment Plant In Permitting Phase

Baxter’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project making slow but steady progress. City Engineer Tom Bennett said the project team has gotten through a good portion of the design phase and is currently in the permitting phase with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “It’s working through their steps there...
BAXTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Celina Approves TDEC ARP Fund Resolution

Celina Board of Alderman has approved a resolution to apply for its TDEC and American Rescue Plan funds. Mayor Luke Collins said the money will be used for water and sewer upgrades in the city. He said the county is funneling a portion of its TDEC funds to extend water to Add Stafford Road.
CELINA, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
LANCASTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Putnam County School Board Fall 2022 Updates

Putnam County School Board Chair Kim Cravens provides fall 2022 school updates. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers meets with Kim Cravens, Chair of the Putnam County School Board. They discuss fall break and how the school schedule is decided, enrollment being up in Putnam County, the construction of Parkview School that is set to be completed in 2024, as well as the topic of funding for the school, and where it would come from.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Potential Cumberland River Hospital Partner Working Well In Jellico

The healthcare management company Boa Vida showing interest in aiding the town of Celina with reopening its Cumberland River Hospital. The town of Jellico, Tennessee recently worked with the company on its own hospital. Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn said the partnership began after the city became dissatisfied with its previous hospital manager.
JELLICO, TN
newstalk941.com

Recent Tourism Data Showing Many Out-Of-State Visitors Traveling To Upper Cumberland

Fall proves to be one of the busiest months for tourism in Upper Cumberland. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Shan Stout said events like the American MAde Music Festival in Gainesboro and Monterey’s Rocktober saw both local attendees and those from across the country. Stout said the Visitor’s Bureau is able to track that data using online ticket sales, Visitor’s Bureau check-ins, and tnvacation.com.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
WOODBURY, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural

A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
SPARTA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES

The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
MONTEREY, TN
newstalk941.com

Spencer Mayor Candidates Talk Water Issues, Constituent Communication At Debate

The city’s water conditions, the mayor as a full-time or part-time position, and better communications with constituents…some of the issues discussed by the 3 candidates for Spencer Mayor Thursday night. The 3 candidates participated in a 90-minute debate where residents had the chance to ask questions of concern.
SPENCER, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Regional welcomes new pulmonologist

Cookeville – Dr. Swaroopa Rani Nalamalapu (Dr. Nala) knew early on she wanted to be in medicine. “I have a family member who spent some time in the ICU,” she said. “I just knew I somehow wanted to be in critical care.”. Born in a small remote...
COOKEVILLE, TN
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjle.com

Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cleary: Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker Will Be Felt Region-Wide

The loss of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker will be felt region-wide. Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary said Walker was someone loved and respected by not only those in Monterey, but those who knew him across the Upper Cumberland for his knowledge and intellect. Cleary said he first met Walker while working as a reporter and covering Monterey Aldermen meetings.
MONTEREY, TN
newstalk941.com

Alderman Wiggins Mourns The Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker

Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker has passed away after a recent stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Alderman Bill Wiggins said it feels as though a pall is over the town of Monterey Wednesday morning. Walker has served as an Alderman since 2014 and was recently elected as Mayor. “What he brought...
MONTEREY, TN
WSMV

Police warn public of coupon scam

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lafayette Police officials said they are investigating a scam involving fake Domino’s Pizza coupons Tuesday. Officials said on Facebook that they received reports of a child believed to be around eight or nine years old going to local businesses selling cards that are made to look like dominos coupons. The child allegedly told the businesses that he was selling coupons for his baseball team.
LAFAYETTE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE

A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

