ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Comments / 3

Related
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 5:02 pm, the suspect entered a private yard on Sydney Drive in Lexington Park and took a child’s green and black colored bicycle with the words “You Rule” on the bike frame.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kennedy Isom, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Kennedy Isom was last seen in the 11800 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-57846. On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake Beach, MD
City
Prince Frederick, MD
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

8-year-old abducted from Prince George's County found safe

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police have found the 8-year-old child who was abducted from Prince George's County by her mother on Thursday. According to Prince George’s County Police, 8-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Search underway for missing 8-year-old from Prince George's County believed to be traveling with mother

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old child from Prince George's County who is believed to be traveling with her mother. According to Prince George’s County Police, eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George O'dell
Bay Net

Lt. Britt Awarded As Non-Academy Instructor Of The Year For Corrections

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating Lt. Patrick Britt for being awarded the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections. Lt. Britt’s nomination was submitted by St. Mary’s...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff

A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvert County Sheriff#Cpl
Bay Net

Weapon Recovered From Student At Mattawoman Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On October 14 at 2:27 p.m., a student at Mattawoman Middle School was fighting with another student. School staff observed the student reaching into their bookbag during the fight. School Administrators checked the student’s bookbag and recovered a black stun gun. In accordance with recently...
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bay Net

High School Students Charged In Case Involving Weapon And Altercation

WALDORF, Md. – On October 4 at 2:14 p.m., a 14-year-old student was fighting with another student in the parking lot during dismissal at St. Charles High School. During the altercation, the student ran to a school bus and obtained a stun gun, which another student held for her. The student activated the stun gun several times and attempted to reengage in the fight. School officials were able to get the stun gun from the student who then spat on them and continued to be aggressive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel County High School Hosting Haunted House Focusing On Drug Abuse

PASADENA, Md. — With a focus on mental health, social-emotional learning, and well-being, Northeast High School’s Human Performance Signature Program, is bringing back its celebrated “Haunted House of Addictions” to educate the public about the dangers of drug use and abuse. The “Haunted House of Addictions”...
PASADENA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy