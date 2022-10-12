Read full article on original website
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two men involved in a convenience store larceny on Friday. The incident happened in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. Officers say one man grabbed a register and ran from the scene […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department hosts annual National Night Out
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out Tuesday night. Members of the police department gathered on Gay Street to celebrate National Night Out with the community. The free event included food, music, and games for residents to enjoy. National Night Out began at...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police looking for two involved in theft of mini mart cash register
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police detectives are searching for two men involved in a larceny at a convenience store. Shortly after 7 a.m. October 14, police say, the men walked into the store in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. One man grabbed a register and ran into a vehicle.
Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. The Martinsville Police Department says the incident happened in the 405 block of Forest Street at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The person who reported the fire to the […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
WSLS
Home for Good dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will mark the end of lots of hard work as we dedicate this year’s Home for Good. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for a deserving local family.
Danville Police arrest 22-year-old for allegedly vandalizing park
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 22-year-old in Danville has been charged in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park. The incident happened on October 6 at approximately 9:40 p.m. The Danville Police Department says Karissa Dix is seen in video footage exiting her car, removing a blockade, and entering the parking lot of the park. After […]
chathamstartribune.com
MILO simulator lets the public see the streets through the eyes of police
I was shot to death Oct. 7 in a domestic dispute. So were some other members of the media who were invited to try out the Danville Police Department's MILO Range training, as part of its Pass the Perspective program. The MILO Range simulator generates a variety of scenarios, from...
WDBJ7.com
Cause determined of Danville house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but one person is displaced after a house fire on Augusta Avenue in Danville early Thursday. The Red Cross is assisting the resident. Fire crews say an electrical failure started the fire.
WDBJ7.com
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
chathamstartribune.com
10-14-2022 CHARGES IN VANDALISM CASE AT ANGLERS PARK
Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Karissa Dix of Danville, VA in relation to the vandalism at Anglers Park. Her charges include trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage. Video footage was recovered of a white dodge charger with burgundy stripes pulling up to the blockages at...
WSET
2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
WDBJ7.com
One person dead from injuries sustained in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Martinsville Friday morning. A spokesperson for the city said the fire occurred in the 400 block of Forest St. It was reported about 6:30 a.m. Police officers on patrol discovered the fire on the...
WDBJ7.com
Danville house fire caused by unattended cooking
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:06 p.m. at a home on Smith Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home. All residents were met outside the home. According...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan. “The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically...
Danville looking to identify thousands of unmarked African American graves
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Freedmen’s Cemetery is the oldest African American graveyard in Danville, nestled behind the National Cemetery on Lee Street. Established in the late 1800s, it was already falling into disarray when Danville Police Deputy Chief Ronald Dean Hairston was a young officer working his beat in the neighborhood. “After visiting it a […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville firefighters respond to two blazes
The Danville Fire Department responded to two house fires within a 12 hour period. The first involved an electric fire that caused heavy damage to a Danville home in the early morning hours Thursday. The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 13 Augusta Ave. 3:08 a.m....
chathamstartribune.com
Danville IDA to mull moves in River District
Local developers are ready to throw the switch on a couple of moves in Danville’s River District. The Danville Industrial Development Authority will vote this week on a resolution to sell property at 401 and 407 Main Street to a group called Metasadan-LLC. According to the State Corporation Commission,...
caswellmessenger.com
Ribbon cutting held for high school
The beautiful Sunday afternoon on October 9 was the perfect setting for a long-awaited ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. “Five years and eight months! That’s the time it took us to reach this wonderful day…the ribbon cutting ceremony of Bartlett Yancey Senior High School,” exclaimed Caswell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carter.
