Danville, VA

WFXR

Danville Police looking for 2 men involved in a larceny

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two men involved in a convenience store larceny on Friday. The incident happened in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. Officers say one man grabbed a register and ran from the scene […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department hosts annual National Night Out

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out Tuesday night. Members of the police department gathered on Gay Street to celebrate National Night Out with the community. The free event included food, music, and games for residents to enjoy. National Night Out began at...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. The Martinsville Police Department says the incident happened in the 405 block of Forest Street at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The person who reported the fire to the […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Home for Good dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will mark the end of lots of hard work as we dedicate this year’s Home for Good. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for a deserving local family.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police arrest 22-year-old for allegedly vandalizing park

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 22-year-old in Danville has been charged in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park. The incident happened on October 6 at approximately 9:40 p.m. The Danville Police Department says Karissa Dix is seen in video footage exiting her car, removing a blockade, and entering the parking lot of the park. After […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cause determined of Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but one person is displaced after a house fire on Augusta Avenue in Danville early Thursday. The Red Cross is assisting the resident. Fire crews say an electrical failure started the fire.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
GLADE HILL, VA
chathamstartribune.com

10-14-2022 CHARGES IN VANDALISM CASE AT ANGLERS PARK

Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Karissa Dix of Danville, VA in relation to the vandalism at Anglers Park. Her charges include trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage. Video footage was recovered of a white dodge charger with burgundy stripes pulling up to the blockages at...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville house fire caused by unattended cooking

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:06 p.m. at a home on Smith Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home. All residents were met outside the home. According...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville looking to identify thousands of unmarked African American graves

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Freedmen’s Cemetery is the oldest African American graveyard in Danville, nestled behind the National Cemetery on Lee Street. Established in the late 1800s, it was already falling into disarray when Danville Police Deputy Chief Ronald Dean Hairston was a young officer working his beat in the neighborhood. “After visiting it a […]
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville firefighters respond to two blazes

The Danville Fire Department responded to two house fires within a 12 hour period. The first involved an electric fire that caused heavy damage to a Danville home in the early morning hours Thursday. The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 13 Augusta Ave. 3:08 a.m....
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville IDA to mull moves in River District

Local developers are ready to throw the switch on a couple of moves in Danville’s River District. The Danville Industrial Development Authority will vote this week on a resolution to sell property at 401 and 407 Main Street to a group called Metasadan-LLC. According to the State Corporation Commission,...
DANVILLE, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Ribbon cutting held for high school

The beautiful Sunday afternoon on October 9 was the perfect setting for a long-awaited ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. “Five years and eight months! That’s the time it took us to reach this wonderful day…the ribbon cutting ceremony of Bartlett Yancey Senior High School,” exclaimed Caswell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carter.
YANCEYVILLE, NC

