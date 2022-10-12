ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Arlington Greens back independent Clement in County Board race

Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment

Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Beyer remains best option for 8th District

The good news, for Republicans attempting to rebuild their brand across Northern Virginia, is that the party’s nominee in the 8th Congressional District, Karina Lipsman, has done a solid job of getting herself in front of the public and articulating views that differentiate herself from incumbent Democrat Don Beyer.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County backs noise study for Amazon data center

Prince William County will conduct a noise study in response to residents’ complaints about a data center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors allocated $11,000 to hire a consultant to conduct the study in the Great Oak subdivision. Residents of the subdivision have raised concerns about...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper school survey yields dramatic results

It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey. “The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
News Break
Politics
Inside Nova

Britepaths: Offering a brighter path to better-paying jobs

Just as technology changes over time, so has Britepaths’ work. The Fairfax County-based nonprofit still lends a helping hand to Northern Virginia residents, just as it has for almost four decades. But last year the organization added a component: offering training for some of the region’s many digital jobs.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Panel to get extra time to deal with deluge of Arlington property-tax assessments

A deluge of appeals and a county-staffing shortage will require the Arlington County Board to extend the term of the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Appeals by two weeks. Under a county ordinance, the panel can hear appeals of real-estate assessments through Oct. 31, when its authority ceases. But county officials acknowledge there is little chance the body will be able to work its way through remaining cases by then.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Authorities: Ashburn man attempted to smother woman with pillow

An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow. The victim reported the assault on Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim said a man known to her smothered her with a pillow. She told deputies she believed he was trying to kill her.
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Big rivalry football games still ahead

Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Langley High golfers win seventh straight state title

Now the number is a magnificent seven straight state golf championships for the Langley Saxons. The high-school team added to its record streak by winning the 2022 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 co-ed state crown with a 9-over 289 total Oct. 10 on the par-70 Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Floyd Kellam High School of Virginia Beach was second at 295.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

High school football notebook: Patriot's Sam Fernandez slides back into form

Sam Fernandez slid to avoid tacklers for the first time in his football career. And his right throwing shoulder felt sore afterward. But the Patriot senior quarterback wasn’t complaining about the adjustments he needed to make or in dealing with the pain Oct. 7 against Unity Reed. He was glad to return to the field for the first time since suffering an injury Sept. 8 against Forest Park.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

