Arlington Greens back independent Clement in County Board race
Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
Amazon funding will help student-food-pantry effort expand into Arlington
A donation from Amazon will allow a local non-profit expand its efforts to fight against food-insecurity among teens. The online retailer recently donated $155,000 in support of Food for Neighbors, which is working to stock food pantries in local schools and will use the support to expand into Arlington. The...
Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment
Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
PW Digital Gateway suit by QTS sheds light on origins of project
One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough. The convoluted and secretive legal saga involves a subsidiary of QTS Realty Trust Inc., landowner Barbara Brower and her son, Jon, and...
Sun Gazette editorial: Beyer remains best option for 8th District
The good news, for Republicans attempting to rebuild their brand across Northern Virginia, is that the party’s nominee in the 8th Congressional District, Karina Lipsman, has done a solid job of getting herself in front of the public and articulating views that differentiate herself from incumbent Democrat Don Beyer.
Fairfax County chair calls for changes to notification process for arrested teachers
The chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to make immediate changes to current procedures to ensure that school systems are notified when an employee is arrested. In a letter to Youngkin and Guidera, Chair Jeff McKay said...
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
Per-square-foot home-sale prices still rising in many areas across region
Sellers whose homes went to closing in September garnered, on average, a little more per square foot than those who sold a year before had. But they are receiving less than those who sold earlier this year, before the market began to cool. That’s according to figures reported Oct. 12...
Virginia Tech and Northern Virginia Community College: Meeting the region’s IT needs by ‘degrees’
Whether it’s for a technical certification, a doctorate in a given field or a degree somewhere in between, Northern Virginia boasts a wealth of opportunities for residents to become educated about the digital world. Area institutions, including Virginia Tech and Northern Virginia Community College, offer a host of classes...
InFive: Landfill closing Sundays, a big donation and rain on the way
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Due to worker shortages, the Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays once again beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. 4. Loudoun school names. The Loudoun County School Board has heard...
Prince William County backs noise study for Amazon data center
Prince William County will conduct a noise study in response to residents’ complaints about a data center. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors allocated $11,000 to hire a consultant to conduct the study in the Great Oak subdivision. Residents of the subdivision have raised concerns about...
Culpeper school survey yields dramatic results
It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey. “The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were...
Britepaths: Offering a brighter path to better-paying jobs
Just as technology changes over time, so has Britepaths’ work. The Fairfax County-based nonprofit still lends a helping hand to Northern Virginia residents, just as it has for almost four decades. But last year the organization added a component: offering training for some of the region’s many digital jobs.
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $15 million to PATH Foundation
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation a $15 million grant, according to a news release from the organization. “We were so excited to learn that Ms. Scott selected the PATH Foundation for this generous contribution,” said PATH Foundation president and...
Panel to get extra time to deal with deluge of Arlington property-tax assessments
A deluge of appeals and a county-staffing shortage will require the Arlington County Board to extend the term of the Board of Equalization of Real Estate Appeals by two weeks. Under a county ordinance, the panel can hear appeals of real-estate assessments through Oct. 31, when its authority ceases. But county officials acknowledge there is little chance the body will be able to work its way through remaining cases by then.
Authorities: Ashburn man attempted to smother woman with pillow
An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow. The victim reported the assault on Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim said a man known to her smothered her with a pillow. She told deputies she believed he was trying to kill her.
Big rivalry football games still ahead
Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
Langley High golfers win seventh straight state title
Now the number is a magnificent seven straight state golf championships for the Langley Saxons. The high-school team added to its record streak by winning the 2022 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 co-ed state crown with a 9-over 289 total Oct. 10 on the par-70 Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Floyd Kellam High School of Virginia Beach was second at 295.
High school football notebook: Patriot's Sam Fernandez slides back into form
Sam Fernandez slid to avoid tacklers for the first time in his football career. And his right throwing shoulder felt sore afterward. But the Patriot senior quarterback wasn’t complaining about the adjustments he needed to make or in dealing with the pain Oct. 7 against Unity Reed. He was glad to return to the field for the first time since suffering an injury Sept. 8 against Forest Park.
Tristan Evans throws seven touchdown passes as Freedom-Woodbridge defeats Woodbridge
Tristan Evans completed 14 of 17 passes for 302 yards and seven touchdowns Friday as host Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Woodbridge 68-6 in a Cardinal District game. The junior quarterback now has 34 touchdown passes on the season. Jeffrey Overton Jr. added 151 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown as...
