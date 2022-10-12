Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
The Hockey Writers
Columbus Blue Jackets 5 Must-See Games in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season is officially underway following their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now that the first milestone game is behind us, there’s still a lot to look forward to this season with many of them coming up fairly soon. NHL Global Series vs the Avalanche...
Anderson scores late goal, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Josh Anderson scored with 19 seconds left to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams
The Hockey Writers
4 Blue Jackets Who Can Step up During Laine’s Injury Absence
The highly anticipated on-ice pairing of wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine will have to wait a few more weeks. The duo played roughly a period and a half together against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday before Laine left with an upper-body injury, which was later classified as an elbow sprain.
markerzone.com
FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS
On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
Yardbarker
Watch: Gaudreau beats Vasilevskiy for first goal as a Blue Jacket
Longtime Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau scored his first goal as a Columbus Blue Jacket early in the first period of Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gaudreau, 29, got the fans at Nationwide Arena all riled up by opening the scoring off a great behind-the-back feed from Justin Danforth at the 2:21 mark of the opening frame.
NBC Philadelphia
John Tortorella Won't Skip Steps, Knows Flyers Are ‘Not a Quick Fix'
Tortorella won't skip steps, knows Flyers are 'not a quick fix' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. John Tortorella knows a thing or two about building (or rebuilding) a team. He drove a Lightning franchise that had made the playoffs just once before he took over to a Stanley Cup...
FOX Sports
Tampa Bay visits Tampa Bay in Eastern Conference play
Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -186, Blue Jackets +155; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference action. Columbus had a 37-38-7...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
Yardbarker
Wayne Simmonds Not on Toronto Marlies Opening Night Lineup, Skated with Maple Leafs Development Staff on Thursday
On Thursday morning, Simmonds was skating with Toronto Maple Leafs conditioning staff along with injured defensemen Jordie Benn (groin) and Timothy Liljegren (hernia) and forward Fraser Minten (wrist). The move was unusual as Simmonds is not on Toronto's roster in any capacity. On Thursday's edition of TSN's Insider Trading, Chris...
markerzone.com
PATRIK LAINE TO MISS CHUNK OF TIME, BLUE JACKETS ANNOUNCE
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today they have placed forward Patrik Laine on Injured Reserve with the expectation he will miss the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain:. Laine was injured on an awkward check from Carolina's Brett Pesce, when the Finn's arm hyperextended. For reference, all of Pesce's 6'3'', 200lb frame pressed Laine's elbow the opposite way it normally bends. Not great. Laine underwent X-Rays immediately, and it is clear not everything was copasetic.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets 2022-23 Season Opener Ends in Disappointment
The Columbus Blue Jackets have officially started their 2022-23 season. A massively disappointing 4-1 loss on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes had both positive and negative takeaways but it was mostly a difficult night for the Blue Jackets. It was essentially a tale of two halves, as they seemed pretty strong for roughly the first 30 minutes of the game before it fell heavily in Carolina’s favor.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia plays Vancouver after Konecny's 2-goal performance
Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Vancouver Canucks after Travis Konecny's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Flyers' 5-2 win. Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 in home games...
