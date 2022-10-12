Read full article on original website
Court upholds hard-40 sentence in Kingman County murder
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
State Rep. candidate Roth speaks before Lyons school board
Lyons USD 405 Board of Education invited JoAnn Roth, Democratic Nominee for State Representative-113th District, to speak at their meeting Monday night. Prior to question and answer, Jo Ann Roth's opening statement mentioned her recollection of Bob Dole acceptance speech at the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego which she attended as an Alternate Delegate.
Barton County renews 911 Voice Products agreement, purchases consolettes
With no Barton County Commission until Oct. 26, action was still light at Wednesday's meeting at the Barton County Courthouse. The commission did vote 5-0 to approve small expenditures for Barton County Communications and the Road and Bridge Department. 911 Director Dena Popp updated the commission on three Motorola XTL5000...
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Oct. 12, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
McPherson City Commission Moving Forward with Replacement of Lakeside Park Retaining Wall
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners agreed Tuesday to proceed with the replacement of 770 feet of retaining wall on the east side of the Lakeside Park lagoon, a process that is acknowledged will require the removal of two trees. The issue of trees that may have to come...
Hoisington asking citizens to conserve water while well is repaired
The City of Hoisington sent an alert to residents early Thursday morning asking everyone to conserve water as much as possible until further notice. According to City Manager Jonathan Mitchell, there was an interruption in electric service to one of the water wells causing the water pumped into town to stop.
Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator
Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
Great Bend’s new daycare center to be located near west 10th Street
The research and work that has gone into the creation of a new group daycare center in Great Bend has been extensive for well over a year. While construction has yet to begin, the location of the daycare will be on the west side of town, near 10th Street. Advancing...
Great Bend Rec to host retirement celebration for Henderson
The Great Bend Recreation Commission publicly announced the retirement of long-time Executive Director Diann Henderson this past June, now it is time to celebrate Henderson for her 40 years within the park and recreation industry. Assistant Superintendent Chris Umphres said a retirement celebration for Henderson will be held Oct. 21...
Great Bend bank offering ‘Free Shred Day’
If you have been saving up papers to properly shred and dispose of, Friday, Oct. 14 is the day to get rid of those documents. Landmark National Bank in Great Bend is hosting a free shred day on Friday to dispose of the public’s personal documents. The service will...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/13)
BOOKED: Jerald Postier on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence, bond set at $2,500 C/S. RELEASED: Tara Bailey on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, after serving sentence. RELEASED: Daniel Bartonek on Barton County District Court warrant, after time served. RELEASED: Shawna Contrerez...
Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class
Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
Cop Shop (10/13)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/13) At 7:40 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at Railroad Avenue & W. US 56 Highway. At 9:02 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 30 NW 80 Avenue>. Cattle Out. At 11:52 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE...
Free laundry service again this Saturday in Great Bend
There is water, snacks and good conversation lined up for Saturday’s Laundry Love in Great Bend hosted by the United Way of Central Kansas. The mission of Laundry Love is to wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals. With no questions asked, anyone can stop by and receive up to five loads of laundry done for free.
McPherson Police Department Seeking Information on Stolen Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed. Officers contacted the victim in the case and the truck was last seen on the...
Standoff unfolds near FHSU as students watch
A standoff near the Fort Hays State University campus lasted nearly four hours Wednesday night after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Eighth Street. Refusing to cooperate with police, several roadblocks went up to prevent vehicles in the area from driving into the scene. FHSU sent out a...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck
RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
