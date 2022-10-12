Read full article on original website
Kyle Pitts BREAKING: 'Huge' Injury Update for Atlanta Falcons vs. 49ers
"It was very tough sitting at home," Kyle Pitts said of missing an Atlanta Falcons game. "It was my first game (watching at home) - it didn't feel right ... I could see it from a different standpoint, but for the main part, it sucked."
Warriors Finalizing Massive Jordan Poole Contract Extension
After helping the team win a ring, the young guard is set to land a huge new deal.
Peyton Manning's College GameDay picks for Tennessee-Alabama game: The full list
Peyton Manning's "College GameDay" picks are in. Manning, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Tennessee quarterback, served as the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's flagship college football preview show Saturday — and, yes, he's being the No. 8 Vols to upset No. 1 Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Manning was 3-1 against...
