Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

ClutchPoints

Saints' Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

What Ravens' Lamar Jackson Said About Lack Of Complaining About Flags

A common occurrence in nearly every NFL game is a player complaining to a referee about a supposed missed call, but Lamar Jackson is often the exception to that. The Ravens quarterback is not immune to calling out a perceived penalty, but when compared to other high-profile quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Jackson isn’t doing that much complaining.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer

Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are going to square off Sunday Night Football with the NFC East lead on the line. The game is expected to be tightly contested with both defenses playing extremely well. That means whichever team is able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage will have a major […] The post Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely pulled out a victory in Week 5 over the Atlanta Falcons. Many football fans, especially those who root for the Falcons, feel that Brady and the Bucs got the benefit of a bogus roughing the passer call late in the game that allowed Tampa to seal the […] The post Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
