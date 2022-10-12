ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

The lure of south Alabama’s Storybook Castles and its characters

By Rose Ann Haven
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zr3JO_0iVv4CpU00

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in downtown Fairhope.

The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be seen woven inside the building’s stonework.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMtW8_0iVv4CpU00

You may be surprised to find these embedded items are “broken” pieces of The Great Wall of China and the Berlin Wall. Fueling the amusement of discovery, the myriad of creatures, some mythical staring back at you.

Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school

This Fairhope Fairytale dream started in 1946 when Craig Sheldon, a carpenter, master wood carver and World War II Marine veteran used his skills and imagination to build what would become a home for his wife and children. Pagan Mosher and her two siblings grew up in the tower of Sheldon castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5DMt_0iVv4CpU00
Craig Sheldon

“Mom and dad had no funds. So they did everything by recycled materials,” said Mosher. “The shingles on the roof are different colors because they didn’t have money for shingles. So dad went to different construction sites to put whatever was left, mixed them up, shingled.”

The large stones were harvested from Mobile Bay, all 75 tons.

“Dad built the tower to finally get us out of their bedroom, and it’s three stories tall. I like to tell people if I had more siblings, it’d be much taller.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAkhr_0iVv4CpU00
Sheldon family

Pagan would marry renowned artist, Dean Mosher. The couple bought a property a stone’s throw from Sheldon’s castle.

“Well, my wife grew up in the tower next door. So, I married Rapunzel and she wanted a castle,” said Dean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQwpy_0iVv4CpU00
Pagan and Dean Mosher

Her Prince Charming had special gifts much like her father and began the magical transformation of granting her wish to “Castle-ize” the property into what is now known as Mosher Castle.

Like all good castles, Mosher castle has hidden spaces. Inside the tower, behind what appears to be a plain wall is a secret door.

At the base of the stairs of the tower is what’s known as a priest hole. The secret places date back to the days when Catholic families in England hid priests to protect them from persecution.
Today, Hendrix the dragon guards Mosher Castle. He watches as visitors cross the drawbridge spanning across a moat leading to Dean’s studio inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LuhY_0iVv4CpU00

The Moshers fancy the adventures of living in a castle even adding Boom’s Hobbit castle where their friends share their love of spreading magic, and Sheldon’s Legacy of embracing life and fun. Their greatest wish is for one to imagine their fairytale your own.

“Let it be whatever, whatever storybook that person loves, so storybook castles, so they can make it their favorite,” said Pagan.

Dean completed a third castle in 2020 and he’s still adding onto Mosher castle.

“It makes people happy. What better gift can you leave the world than it makes people happy,” said Dean. “If lifts their mood and inspires their imaginations. So, I don’t..I don’t see a higher calling you could have really.”

For more information on how you can visit Fairhope’s Storybook Castles, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mobile, Alabama

The history of Mobile, Alabama, is quite amazing. Having been established by the French in 1702, the city has been under not one but four international flags — France, Britain, Spain, and the United States. With over 320 years of history and such a wide and diverse collection of cultures being established in the city, you can well imagine that Mobile has quite the eclectic collection of dining experiences, and it does.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival

An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beef Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts to begin Saturday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts begins Saturday. The two-day event will take place at Lott Park in Daphne. The festival features art, music and local cuisine. There will be tents set up where you can buy jewelry, paints, pottery, and much more. Beginning at...
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped

Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Fairhope, AL
Lifestyle
City
Fairhope, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Caroline Parish Meacham & Vincent Wayne Cave, Jr.

April 9, 2022 // St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Reception at the Country Club of Mobile. Caroline and Vincent already had a long history before their classic and colorful spring wedding. The bride, a former Mardi Gras queen, and the groom, an avid golfer, were lifelong friends and even dated briefly in high school before getting back together in 2020. Following a church ceremony, the couple had their first dance under an array of colorful flowers hanging from the pergola at the country club, and guests soon joined them on the dance floor. After celebrating with close friends and family, the couple made their exit to the music of the Excelsior Band.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crossroads family loses everything in house fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#South Alabama#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#The Great Wall Of China#The Berlin Wall
OBA

Gulf Shores announces Winter Concert Series lineup

Lineup includes Billy Joel, Elton John tribute, legendary cowboy musicians Riders in the Sky. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores announced its lineup for the 2023 Winter Concert Series at the Erie Meyer Civic Center beginning on Jan. 30. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 18 and are $35 each.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Big cooldown expected next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sweater and pumpkin spice weather returns to the Gulf Coast next week. The coolest air mass of the season is forecast to push into the News 5 area dropping our overnight low temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. At the upper levels, a trough will build into region during […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
mobilebaymag.com

Mary Frances Cabaniss & Jodd Vincent Bailey Daniels

April 29, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at the home of a family friend. When Mary Frances and Bailey got engaged, they knew exactly how they wanted to celebrate their wedding. A relaxed, intimate ceremony and reception attended by family, friends and their golden retriever on the Bay in Fairhope was the ideal setting for tying the knot. The home of a family friend provided a perfect backdrop for the day and rain during the ceremony gave way to a stunning sunset just in time for the reception. Guests, many coming from out of town for the occasion, enjoyed a low country boil and fresh oysters as a highlight of local cuisine, followed by cake cutting, music and dancing.
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy