Wisconsin State

fox9.com

October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin

(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox47.com

What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Snow/rain mix across Wisconsin Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A raw day Friday that will feel more like November instead of October! We’re watching an area of snow showers closely that is moving in from the northwest. As those showers reach our area, we could have a few spots experiencing snow, a mix, or just rain. Up to an inch of snow could gather on the grass far to the north. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s in the afternoon, cooler up north in the upper 30s!
WISCONSIN STATE
#Fall Colors
wearegreenbay.com

Flags to be half-staffed in Wisconsin to honor firefighters

(WFRV) – All throughout the state of Wisconsin, you will see the United States flag and Wisconsin’s flag at half-staff on Saturday. Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags to be half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by state statute, during Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through October 15.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGN TV

Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power

SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
wearegreenbay.com

WBA Gubernatorial Debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Broadcasters from across Wisconsin aired the Wisconsin gubernatorial debate Friday between Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels. The debate began at 7 p.m. with WFRV’s own Michele McCormack as one of the panelists. The newest episode of S.W.A.T. will be pushed back to 1:07...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Break
Politics
cntraveler.com

How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs

Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses

In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south. “You hear how bad the storm was....
WISCONSIN STATE

