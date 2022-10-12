Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Beyond books: Wisconsin libraries to offer state parks passes for card holders
MADISON, Wis. — Amid the pandemic, libraries across Wisconsin got creative, expanding their offerings to include more than just your typical bound pages. Starting Nov. 1, library card holders can check out a state park pass — valid for one free vehicle admission at any state park — from select libraries.
fox9.com
October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
fox47.com
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water
According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR, Wisconsin libraries testing out program to offer free passes to state parks
(WFRV) – A new program being tested out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders across Wisconsin. Starting on November 1, library cardholders will be able to check out a pass from participating...
wearegreenbay.com
Snow/rain mix across Wisconsin Friday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A raw day Friday that will feel more like November instead of October! We’re watching an area of snow showers closely that is moving in from the northwest. As those showers reach our area, we could have a few spots experiencing snow, a mix, or just rain. Up to an inch of snow could gather on the grass far to the north. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s in the afternoon, cooler up north in the upper 30s!
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
wearegreenbay.com
Flags to be half-staffed in Wisconsin to honor firefighters
(WFRV) – All throughout the state of Wisconsin, you will see the United States flag and Wisconsin’s flag at half-staff on Saturday. Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags to be half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by state statute, during Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through October 15.
Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power
SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
wearegreenbay.com
WBA Gubernatorial Debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Broadcasters from across Wisconsin aired the Wisconsin gubernatorial debate Friday between Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels. The debate began at 7 p.m. with WFRV’s own Michele McCormack as one of the panelists. The newest episode of S.W.A.T. will be pushed back to 1:07...
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
cntraveler.com
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
wearegreenbay.com
Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
wearegreenbay.com
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather
The National Weather Service confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
Drunk Wisconsin Guy Says His Bike ‘Magically Appeared’ Pulls Keys From Pocket
A Wisconsin man crashed his motorcycle and when cops arrived, he was amazed that the motorcycle was there on the side of the road...He told cops it just "magically appeared." CBS58. So there's a bike crash, dude is standing there as the cops show up...When he was questioned about the...
Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south. “You hear how bad the storm was....
